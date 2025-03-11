iQOO Neo 10R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

iQOO Neo 10R 5G has finally launched in India. It is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the country lately. iQOO Neo 10R 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the fastest in this price segment. It can support AI (artificial intelligence) features on the FunTouch OS. iQOO's Neo 10R 5G is geared for performance at a value price. The target market with the Neo 10R 5G is the gamers in India who want a powerful device, but don't have a budget for a premium phone. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and price of the phone.









iQOO Neo 10R 5G Price in India

iQOO Neo 10R 5G comes in two colour options - Moonknight Titanium and Raging Blue. The pre-booking of the iQOO Neo 10R starts today from 5 PM on Amazon India. There's also phone setup service available when you get the device from Amazon. The phone will come in three memory variants - 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 26,999, Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999. There's a instant discount of Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI card and Rs 2000 exchange bonus available as well. Users can get the device from Amazon.in.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Neo 10R 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display supports 4500nits of peak brightness and 3840Hz of PWM dimming. This is excellent as anything above 2000Hz in PWM dimming helps in keeping strain off the eyes in low light conditions. The display also supports 2000Hz of touch sampling rate while gaming.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to ..... LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone has scored 1.7+ million points in the AnTuTu test. For ensuring a cool experience, the device has a 6043mm Vapour Cooling Chamber. The device is quite slim with a width of only 0.798 cm.

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G comes with a 6400mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge. There's a dual camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony OIS Portrait primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device is IP65 rated. It will run on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box and will get 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.