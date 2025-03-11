Dialog Axiata and Meta Complete AI-Powered Network Optimisation Trial

AI-powered network optimisation improves call quality, video delivery, and user experience.

Highlights

  • Dialog Axiata, in collaboration with Meta, successfully completes an AI-driven network trial.
  • The trial showcases significant improvements in operational efficiency and network performance.
  • AI-powered network optimisation is set for full deployment in March 2025.

Dialog Axiata and Meta Complete AI-Powered Network Optimisation Trial
Sri Lankan operator Dialog Axiata, in partnership with Meta, has successfully completed an 'AI for Network' trial, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance network optimisation and Quality of Experience (QoE). Conducted over the past two months, this trial used Meta's Llama AI models to analyse and optimise Dialog's network, ensuring improved call quality, seamless video delivery, and superior user experiences.

AI for Network Trial

"By utilising Meta QoE insights for network optimisation, the trial has demonstrated significant improvements in operational efficiency and user satisfaction," Dialog Axiata said in a releaser on March 7.

Dialog Axiata's AI-Driven Network Innovation

"This collaboration marks a new era of AI-driven network innovation," said Ranga Kariyawasam, Chief Technology Officer at Dialog Axiata. "By partnering with Meta and leveraging advanced AI solutions like Llama, we are optimising our networks and setting new benchmarks for seamless connectivity. This initiative demonstrates how AI-powered insights can unlock unprecedented opportunities for QoE improvement, reinforcing our commitment to superior customer experience and cutting-edge solutions."

Deployment

Dialog Axiata announced that the deployment of the AI-powered solution is scheduled for March 2025, reinforcing its "commitment to innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of telecommunications."

