Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Satellite Connectivity for Vehicles in South America



Satellite communications company Viasat announced that it has demonstrated direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity for the automotive sector, paving the way for the widescale adoption of satellite connectivity in automotive use cases. The trials, which Viasat claims are the first of their kind in the country, were conducted over four months between Blumenau and Curitiba in Southern Brazil, according to the company's statement on March 6.

D2D Satellite Connectivity Trial

According to Viasat, the trials showcased how vehicles can connect directly to Viasat's L-band satellites via Skylo's network to provide narrowband tracking, monitoring, and messaging capabilities.

The tests, conducted by Viasat's ecosystem partner GuardianSat using 3GPP-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) infrastructure, leveraged connectivity from Acceleronix. Quectel Wireless Solutions provided CC660D-LS NTN satellite modules and antennas, enabling the vehicles to switch between satellite and cellular networks.

Automotive Applications with D2D Technology

Viasat said by leveraging 3GPP-enabled D2D technology, car manufacturers and service providers can offer a variety of new services to consumers and businesses. This advancement allows vehicles to maintain connectivity even in remote areas, supporting applications such as predictive maintenance, emergency assistance, real-time supply chain tracking, and positioning data.

Role of 3GPP Release 17

The development aligns with 3GPP's Release 17 standard, which enables mobile devices, vehicles and industrial machinery to connect to satellites without dedicated terminals. "This technology, known as direct-to-device, is changing the way that satellite connectivity is delivered," Viasat said.

Expanding the D2D Ecosystem

Viasat said it is expanding its D2D ecosystem by collaborating with chipset manufacturers, mobile network operators, and automotive OEMs. The company recently joined the 5G Automotive Association to advance connected transport solutions globally, following three demonstrations in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Chief Technical Officer of Viasat Commercial Services said: "When people think of direct-to-device they usually think about keeping cell-phones connected via satellite. While that is a vital benefit, there is also a massive opportunity for the transport industry, with the economics of direct-to-device opening the door for mass-market adoption. D2D satellite connectivity has the potential to save lives when drivers are outside of cellular networks, while connected vehicles can also provide real-time data for a huge range of applications which ultimately add up to a more efficient and sustainable transport sector."

"The integration of Quectel's CC660D-LS satellite module with Viasat's network in this demonstration highlights the transformative potential of this technology," said the Sales Director for LatAm at Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Seamless roaming between satellite and cellular networks ensures uninterrupted connectivity regardless of location, unlocking a broad range of critical applications."