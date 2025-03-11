Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Satellite Connectivity for Vehicles in South America

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Viasat and its ecosystem partners—GuardianSat, Quectel, and Acceleronix—successfully complete a trial in Brazil demonstrating direct-to-device connectivity for the automotive industry.

Highlights

  • First-of-its-kind trials in Brazil demonstrate how vehicles connect directly to Viasat’s L-band satellites.
  • Vehicles leverage 3GPP-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) infrastructure for seamless connectivity.
  • Viasat joins the 5G Automotive Association to drive connected transport solutions globally.

Follow Us

Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Satellite Connectivity for Vehicles in South America
Satellite communications company Viasat announced that it has demonstrated direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity for the automotive sector, paving the way for the widescale adoption of satellite connectivity in automotive use cases. The trials, which Viasat claims are the first of their kind in the country, were conducted over four months between Blumenau and Curitiba in Southern Brazil, according to the company's statement on March 6.

Also Read: Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity in Saudi Arabia




D2D Satellite Connectivity Trial

According to Viasat, the trials showcased how vehicles can connect directly to Viasat's L-band satellites via Skylo's network to provide narrowband tracking, monitoring, and messaging capabilities.

The tests, conducted by Viasat's ecosystem partner GuardianSat using 3GPP-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) infrastructure, leveraged connectivity from Acceleronix. Quectel Wireless Solutions provided CC660D-LS NTN satellite modules and antennas, enabling the vehicles to switch between satellite and cellular networks.

Automotive Applications with D2D Technology

Viasat said by leveraging 3GPP-enabled D2D technology, car manufacturers and service providers can offer a variety of new services to consumers and businesses. This advancement allows vehicles to maintain connectivity even in remote areas, supporting applications such as predictive maintenance, emergency assistance, real-time supply chain tracking, and positioning data.

Also Read: BSNL and Viasat Trial Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity

Role of 3GPP Release 17

The development aligns with 3GPP's Release 17 standard, which enables mobile devices, vehicles and industrial machinery to connect to satellites without dedicated terminals. "This technology, known as direct-to-device, is changing the way that satellite connectivity is delivered," Viasat said.

Expanding the D2D Ecosystem

Viasat said it is expanding its D2D ecosystem by collaborating with chipset manufacturers, mobile network operators, and automotive OEMs. The company recently joined the 5G Automotive Association to advance connected transport solutions globally, following three demonstrations in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal Calls for Telco-Satcom Collaboration for Rural Network Expansion

The Chief Technical Officer of Viasat Commercial Services said: "When people think of direct-to-device they usually think about keeping cell-phones connected via satellite. While that is a vital benefit, there is also a massive opportunity for the transport industry, with the economics of direct-to-device opening the door for mass-market adoption. D2D satellite connectivity has the potential to save lives when drivers are outside of cellular networks, while connected vehicles can also provide real-time data for a huge range of applications which ultimately add up to a more efficient and sustainable transport sector."

"The integration of Quectel's CC660D-LS satellite module with Viasat's network in this demonstration highlights the transformative potential of this technology," said the Sales Director for LatAm at Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Seamless roaming between satellite and cellular networks ensures uninterrupted connectivity regardless of location, unlocking a broad range of critical applications."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

jaganathsamal :

Jio is unusable at crowded places while Airtel / Vi work fine.

Jio Outranks Airtel in 5G at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025:…

Shivraj Roy :

1gbps backend thats it? By that speed only 10 customers can be given 100mbps connection damn I was thinking atleast…

5G Is the Beginning of an Infinite Sky of Opportunities:…

Shivraj Roy :

If anyone has gone to kumbh ,please confirm if Jio actually had that capacity to handle a large influx of…

Jio Outranks Airtel in 5G at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025:…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic: iQOO Neo 10R, Xiaomi 15, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are launching tomorrow in India. Price guess, including all…

Vodafone Idea Faces Setback as Govt Denies Rs 6,090 Crore…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel has planned one more tariff hike this December. By that time, things will change for Vi and BSNL. For…

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments