Viasat Demonstrates Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity in Saudi Arabia

Reported by Srikapardhi

Viasat and Skylo have shared messages from a mobile device over satellite for the first time in the Kingdom.

Highlights

  • The demonstration used a commercial Android smartphone and Bullitt messaging app via an L-band satellite.
  • The new technology enables seamless device connections to both satellite and terrestrial networks without extra hardware.
  • Viasat joins the 5G Automotive Association to support satellite-enabled autonomous vehicles.

Satellite communications company Viasat recently announced that it has successfully demonstrated Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite connectivity in Saudi Arabia, marking a first for the region. The demonstration took place during the 'Connecting the World from the Skies' event in Riyadh, hosted by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).




Also Read: BSNL and Viasat Trial Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity

First D2D Satellite Demo in Saudi Arabia

Using a commercial Android smartphone enabled for non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity and the Bullitt messaging app, Viasat sent satellite-enabled two-way and SOS messages via its L-band satellite, which orbits above the Indian Ocean. The connectivity was enabled by 3GPP standards-based Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) infrastructure, deployed in collaboration with partner Skylo.

According to Viasat, D2D is an emerging technology that enables devices such as smartphones, vehicles, and machinery to seamlessly connect to both satellite and terrestrial networks, without requiring additional hardware. "The technology follows new global mobile 3GPP release 17 standards, which are being adopted by satellite operators, mobile network operators, handset and chipset manufacturers," the satcom company said.

Connectivity via Non-Terrestrial Networks

The demonstration highlighted the potential of satellite-to-cellphone connectivity. Utilising Viasat's licensed and dedicated satellite spectrum will enable it to work with mobile network operators to provide these services in the future without sacrificing or interfering with any terrestrial spectrum.

Chief Technical Officer, Viasat, said: "By expanding our direct-to-device innovation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we're showcasing the potential for D2D services in the fast-growing Gulf and Asia-Pacific region. D2D could help reduce barriers to connectivity in regions where terrestrial services are spotty and unavailable to help transform industries and supply chains, enable new opportunities, and to become more efficient, sustainable and safer."

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom, Skylo and Qualcomm Trial Satellite-Based SMS Service

Viasat Joins 5GAA

In a another recent development, Viasat announced on November 25 that it has joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) to support satellite-enabled autonomous vehicles and predictive safety. The company claimed that it is the first satellite communications provider to join the 5GAA and will bring its direct-to-device (D2D) expertise to complement the cellular ecosystem.

5GAA is a cross-industry organisation that brings together automotive and technology companies to enable a unified connectivity ecosystem for transportation, known as Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X).

