Vodafone Idea Cheapest Unlimited Data Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telco in India, is the only company to offer unlimited data to the customers with prepaid plans. We are talking about 4G unlimited data. Otherwise, when it comes to 5G unlimited, Jio and Airtel are there. However, with Vodafone Idea unlimited data offer, there's a FUP (fair usage policy) limit in place. Users can't consume more than 300GB in a 28 day cycle. So that's what you are essentially getting. Even though that's a limit, it is still plenty of data to be consumed. Today, we will look at the cheapest unlimited data plan from Vodafone Idea.









Vodafone Idea Cheapest Unlimtied Data Prepaid Plan - Rs 365 Plan

The Rs 365 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea may or may not be avaialble in every telecom circle. With the Rs 365 plan, users are entitled to get unlimited data. This plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data to the users.

As mentioned above, the unlimited data here means 300GB in 28 days. The service validity of the Rs 365 plan is 28 days only. There are no other additional benefits or access bundled with this prepaid plan. If you have a Vi SIM and are getting good 4G in your area, this can be a solid plan for yu. There are more unlimited data bundled prepaid plans from Vi that come with longer service validity.

For customers in select regions where Vi has already launched 5G, users will get unlimited 5G with plans that cost Rs 299 or more. In places where Vi has not yet deployed 5G, users can take advantage of the unlimited 4G data plans. Much recently, Vi brought the unlimited 4G data plans to Maharashtra and Goa, and Kolkata.