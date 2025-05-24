Acer Swift Neo Premium AI Laptop Comes to India: Price and Specs

Acer has launched Swift Neo premium AI (artificial intelligence) laptop in India. This new AI laptop is meant for content creators, and at the same time can be used by professionals and students to boost their productivity. It is a pretty decently priced and has already gone on sale for customers in India. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the laptop.









Acer Swift Neo Price in India and Availability

Acer Swift Neo is priced in India starting at Rs 61,990. This laptop is currently available in Flipkart. It is offered in a single Rose Gold Colour option. It is a stylish laptop with a decent price and a compact form factor, making it ideal for students and professionals. Let's now look at the specifications.

Acer Swift Neo Specifications in India

Acer Swift Neo has a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display panel. It supports 92% NTSC and 100% sRGB. This means that visual and colour experience for you will be decent. The screen is fit into a aluminium chassis, giving it a premium look and feel. The weight of the laptop is just 1.2 grams, making it one of the super light laptops available in the market.

One of the things that Acer has done with this laptop is that it is designed with AI in mind. So there's Microsoft Copilot support, and the laptop further comes with Intel AI Boost for on-device AI tasks. This will boost the video calling experience for the users. For an enhanced experience, the laptop also comes with one-hand open hinge, which means that you won't need to use two hands to open the screen every time you want to use the laptop.

For video conferencing, there's a 1080p FHD webcam in the front and in the keyboard, this time there's a dedicated Copilot key as well. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 support, has dual USB-C ports, and has a battery life of up to 8.5 hours.