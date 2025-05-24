Reliance Jio Covered 90 Percent of Population With 5G in Northeast India



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 event that Reliance Jio has already covered 90 percent of the population in Northeast India, with over 5 million 5G subscribers, and aims to double that number this year.

5G in India

Currently, India's two private telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are providing nationwide 5G network coverage, while the third operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), is progressing with its rollout. On May 14, 2025, Vi announced that it will launch 5G services in all 17 priority circles—where it has acquired 5G spectrum—by August this year.

Reliance Jio 5G

"Jio has already covered 90 percent of the population with over 5 million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year. Jio's priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of artificial intelligence (AI) to all schools, hospitals, enterprise, and homes. When talent meets technology and competence meets connectivity, our North-East will surge ahead," said Mukesh Ambani, adding that Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years.

Government's Investment Boost

"Now, the youth of the Northeast are not just internet users—they are becoming digital innovators. With more than 13,000 kilometres of optical fiber, 4G and 5G coverage, and emerging opportunities in technology, young people are now launching large-scale start-ups from their own towns. The Northeast is becoming Bharat's digital gateway," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The government has invested Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Northeast India's physical and digital infrastructure over the past 10 years under the "Act East Policy," Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Friday, according to an ETTelecom report.

"Over Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been invested across digital and physical infrastructure in the region. Out of this Rs 50,000 crore has gone specifically into BharatNet and the Digital North East Vision," Pemmasani said

The minister added that more than 90 percent of Northeast India is now covered by 4G networks, while 80 percent of rural households in the region are digitally connected via optical fiber cable.

"Modern IT parks are operational in Guwahati, Shillong, and Agartala, catalysing job creation and innovation. Hyperscale data centres, including Asia's largest, will be set up in Assam," Pemmasani said.

AI and 5G Drive Growth

According to Pemmasani, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G is no longer theoretical in the Northeast, and the technologies are being deployed to solve real-life issues.

5G Telemedicine

As mentioned in the report, the minister noted that in Andhra Pradesh, a 5G telemedicine network is facilitating real-time consultations, while in Tripura, the "Bhashini" initiative is making governance accessible in 22 languages through real-time AI translation.

Pemmasani expressed optimism that more can be done with AI, such as the digitisation of all government services, including land records, while 5G can support the delivery of global resources and virtual laboratories to students. "At the same time, Kaziranga and Sikkim can offer immersive AR experiences, showcasing our beauty to millions through virtual tour," he reportedly added.

