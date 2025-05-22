Xiaomi Launches YU7: a SUV with Worldclass Tech

Reported by Tanuja K

Highlights

Xiaomi EV has unveiled a new SUV which is luxury and geared for high-performance. The name of the vehicle YU7 and it is the taller version of Xiaomi SU7. It is worth noting that it is the company's first SUV car. The design language of the car is immaculate and it will standout effortlessly in a crowded space. The Xiaomi YU7 has a 1:3 ultra sleek head-to-body ratio and a 680mm long L113 (distance from the front wheel center to the brake pedal).




The car comes with an all new electric-flush door handle system. The aerodynamic enginnering of the car's body incorporates 10 through-flow air channels and 19 optimised vents to manage airflow precisely. The idea is to reduce drag as much as possible. There YU7 will be available in three different paint finishes - Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange.

Building upon Xiaomi SU7's existing 16.1-inch central touchscreen and dual rear entertainment displays, Xiaomi YU7 introduces two groundbreaking innovations: Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display and a remote control panel, redefining what's possible in automotive interfaces.

At the heart of this transformation is Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display — far more than a conventional screen, it represents an advanced viewing platform that merges cutting-edge display technology with intelligent interaction capabilities. Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display employs a sophisticated triple Mini LED screen array utilising "Panoramic Curved Projection Technology" to project comprehensive information onto the lower windshield area seamlessly. This technological marvel delivers an expansive 1.1-meter ultra-wide display with pro retina-level 108 PPD resolution and exceptional 1,200 nits peak brightness.

