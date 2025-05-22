Moto Razr 60 to Launch in India on this Date

Moto Razr 60, a foldable phone from Motorola is soon going to launch soon in India. The company has confirmed that the launch will take place on May 28, 2025. Motorola has confirmed that the device will go on sale exclusively through Flipkart. The device was unveiled in the global markets last month. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC. It is also worth noting that Motorola recently launched Moto Razr 60 Ultra in India. The Razr 60 will launch at sharp 12 PM on May 28, 2025.









The device will be available in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky colour options. Moto Razr 60 will launch in a single memory variant - 8GB+256GB.

Moto Razr 60 will come with three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. The device will run on Android 15 out of the box. For the main display, there's a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED LTPO panel and the outer display has a 3.63-inch pOLED cover display. The outer screen further has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus as cover for protection.

It has a 4500mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging. It comes with IP48 rating. There's a dual-camera sensor at the rear with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP sensor shooter at the front.