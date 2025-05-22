OnePlus 15 Likely to Pack a 7000mAh+ Battery, Details Here

DCS also said that the OnePlus 15 will feature extremely narrow LIPO four-sided large straight screen. This means super thin bezels. Now, a huge battery and super thin bezels.

OnePlus 15, the next major flagship from OnePlus expected to be announced later this year, is expected to pack a super large battery. According to reports online, quoting Digital Chat Station (DCS) as the source, the OnePlus 15 is likely to feature a battery that's more than 7000mAh in capacity. That's super huge for any smartphone. In fact, to aid with the charging experience, OnePlus will likely offer support for 100W charging as well. The key word here being "likely", because nothing is confirmed as of now. Apart from this, there are more details that you should know.




DCS also said that the OnePlus 15 will feature extremely narrow LIPO four-sided large straight screen. This means super thin bezels. Now, a huge battery, super thin bezels, and then as the online rumour mill has already leaked, the device will carry support for 1.5K resolution, will make for a beautiful experience for the consumer.

Further, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. OnePlus is also expected to provide the OnePlus 15 with IP68 and IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. The device would likely have a 6.78-inch large display. Why would OnePlus go for a downgraded 1.5K resolution display is beyond our understanding. But it will be interesting to note what actually happens. For now, all of these are rumours, even though they come from credible sources. Till the time OnePlus confirms anythig, nothing can be said for sure.

OnePlus is expected to launch the device in China in October 2025. For India and the other markets, a January 2026 launch is expected. Camera details are not yet known for the device, and there's likely going to be no major change in the back panel design compared to OnePlus 13.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

