Vodafone Idea Follows Airtel: Introduces Rs 299 Per Add-On Feature for Family Postpaid Plans



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced an enhancement to its Family Postpaid plans by introducing a new add-on feature. The latest offering allows Vi customers to add up to eight secondary members to their existing family plan at a rate of Rs 299 per member per month. This is similar to a feature that Airtel has been offering for years now, at varying price points depending on market dynamics.

Vi Introduces Add-On Connections for Families

Each additional member under this feature will receive 40GB of high-speed data per month. According to Vi, this move is aimed at providing greater flexibility and value to families seeking a unified mobile plan without the need to upgrade to a higher-tier package. "At Rs 299 per connection, it is one of the most competitive options in the market, offering excellent value and convenience," Vi said on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Plan Details and Pricing

Currently, Vi's Family Postpaid plans start at Rs 701, which includes two connections — one primary and one secondary. With the new add-on, users on the Rs 701 plan can now include up to seven more members, thereby accommodating a total of nine users under a single account. The new feature is accessible via the Vi App, streamlining the process of adding members and managing the plan.

Vi Family Postpaid Plans

Vi's Family Postpaid plans offer a suite of benefits including individual data allocation, unlimited voice calling, SMS, and OTT subscriptions, depending on the selected tier. However, premium benefits such as Swiggy One and EazyDiner are included in higher-tier plans priced at Rs 1201 and Rs 1401.

Vi's Commitment to Needs of Indian Families

"Vi's Family Postpaid plans simplify account management through single billing, individual data allocation, and substantial cost savings. This new feature strengthens Vi's commitment to delivering practical and tailored solutions to the evolving needs of Indian families," Vi said.

In the case of Airtel, the telco allows customers to add a maximum of nine add-on connections (including both free and paid, depending on the plan), with each paid add-on connection charged at Rs 349.

