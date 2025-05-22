Alcatel V3 Series to Feature India’s First NXTPAPER 4-in-1 Display Mode

To stand out in the market, Alcatel is trying to bring new ways for users to interact with the screen. Whether it is a marketing stunt or if the tech actually has some promise will be known only once we have the device on our hands. Alcatel will be bringing NXTPAPER 4-in-1 display mode to its upcoming V3 series in India. There will be three phones in the series: Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Pro, and Alcatel V3 Classic. These phones are expected to be priced under Rs 30,000, hence competing with more established brands in the range including Realme, POCO, OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing, and more.









Read More - OnePlus 13s 5.5G Support, Why its AMAZING

The NXTPAPER display will allow users to switch the display in four different modes: Max INk Mode with up to 168 hours of display time, regular mode for daily use, Ink Paper Mode for e-reading, and a fourth mode that offers standard viewing. The NXTPAPER key will allow the users to switch seamlessly between these modes. The key is on the side of the body.

Read More - Nothing Phone (3) is a Bid Against Apple, Samsung of the World

Of course, all the phones will have a different list of specifications. Their launch is not far from here. Alcatel will be one of the brands that will be under the eye of the tech enthusiasts, because it is being run by Madhav Sheth. Madhav was a key figure in raising Realme as a brand in India. Since then, he has been running Honor Tech in India. However, Honor has been facing plenty of issues in the market. Thus, Alcatel will be interesting to witness from here. Alcatel promises powerful devices, but it will be the software and the hardware integration that will tell the users how good the phones atually are.