Airtel 90-Day International Roaming Pack for Postpaid Users Now Offers 20x More High-Speed Data

Get More High-Speed Data, Unlimited Usage, and Seamless Roaming in 189 Countries with Airtel’s Enhanced 90-Day Postpaid IR Pack.

Highlights

  • Airtel increases high-speed data from 2GB to 40GB in its Rs 5,999 postpaid IR pack.
  • Unlimited data beyond 40GB at reduced speed under Fair Usage Policy.
  • Valid in 189 countries for 90 days, simplifying global roaming.

Bharti Airtel has made a major revision to its 90-day (long-term) validity International Roaming (IR) pack for postpaid users. The company has revised its existing Rs 5,999 pack by enhancing the data benefits, which can be used globally. The enhanced Airtel postpaid IR pack now includes 20x more high-speed data, along with unlimited data subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP), ensuring seamless connectivity across 189 countries. Check out the plan details and benefits below.

Airtel Rs 5,999 Postpaid IR Pack

Airtel's Rs 5,999 postpaid IR pack includes unlimited data—40GB of high-speed data, after which the speed is throttled to 80 Kbps. It also offers 900 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, 100 outgoing SMS, and a 90-day validity. International calls made while on roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute.

In-Flight Benefits for Travellers

The Airtel postpaid IR pack also includes in-flight benefits: 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, all valid for 24 hours and applicable on 19 selected International airlines.

Previously, this pack offered 2GB of high-speed data. With this revision, Airtel has increased the high-speed data allowance to 40GB, while the unlimited usage beyond FUP remains available.

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

The international roaming pack benefits are activated automatically upon arrival in the roaming destination. With one plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about choosing a specific pack for each country or region. There's also no need for separate packs for transit airports.

Another advantage of Airtel's IR offering is that customers do not need to manually select a network when landing abroad. The roaming pack is applicable across all operators in the supported countries. However, it should be noted that the pack benefits do not apply on maritime, ship, or satellite connections.

