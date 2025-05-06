Airtel Launches Rs 648 International Roaming Pack with Unlimited Data for Postpaid Users



Bharti Airtel has made a major revision to its entry-level International Roaming (IR) pack for postpaid users. Airtel has removed a nearly priced old pack and launched a new plan with boosted data benefits, which can be used globally. The newly launched Airtel postpaid IR pack, Rs 648, which has a validity of one day, now includes unlimited data—of course with FUP—to ensure seamless travel across 189 countries. Check out the plan details and benefits in the story ahead.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in India and Overseas









Airtel Rs 648 Postpaid IR Pack

Airtel's Rs 648 postpaid IR pack comes bundled with unlimited data—1GB high-speed data, post which unlimited data is throttled to a speed of 80 Kbps—100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, 10 outgoing SMS, and a pack validity of one day. International calls made while on international roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute. Previously, the entry-level pack priced at Rs 649 offered only 500MB of data, so Airtel has now doubled the high-speed data allowance to 1GB while the unlimited FUP usage continues to be on offer in the newly launched pack.

Also Read : Airtel Revamps International Roaming Pack Offering, Making It Truly Unified

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

International roaming pack benefits are activated only upon arrival in the roaming location. With a single plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about which pack to activate for a specific country or region. There is no need for multiple packs for different countries or transit airports.

Another benefit of Airtel's IR offering is that customers do not need to manually select a network when landing abroad, as the international roaming packs are applicable across all operators in the covered countries.

Also Read: Airtel Upgrades Rs 648 Prepaid International Roaming Pack with Double Data and Seamless Global Coverage

Conclusion

Now, the entry-level IR packs for both prepaid and postpaid users start at Rs 648 with almost the same benefits, except that postpaid users can enjoy unlimited data at FUP speeds post high-speed data usage. The drawback is the extra GST charges on postpaid packs in the bill. While prepaid users pay the pricing inclusive of GST charges with the pack pricing, postpaid users will be paying more than prepaid users, where the benefits seem diminished when weighed against the GST charges in the final bill.

Not sure when telcos will start valuing postpaid users, who are committed to the operator, more than prepaid.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.