

India's telecom operators—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea—have urged the Department of Consumer Affairs (DOCA) to urgently notify guidelines aimed at curbing unsolicited business communication, especially from unregistered telemarketers and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to an ETTelecom report.

Telcos Highlight Regulatory Loopholes

In a letter addressed to DOCA Secretary Nidhi Khare and routed through the industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the telcos reportedly highlighted regulatory gaps that are being exploited by spammers. They urged the department to act under Section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, to issue the proposed guidelines without delay.

COAI Pushes for Section 18 Implementation

"We respectfully reiterate that the department may, under the powers conferred by Section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, kindly notify the said guidelines at the earliest," COAI said in the communication, as mentioned in the report.

Current Rules Fall Short

Telecom industry executives believe that DOCA, through the guidelines, can curb unwanted communications from all stakeholders like unregistered telemarketers, including OTT players. As mentioned in the report, such entities currently evade action from both the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The current framework, including the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), only applies to registered telemarketers. This has left a regulatory gap that allows unregistered entities and OTT players to bypass oversight.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier written to TRAI, requesting recommendations to regulate such entities. However, TRAI has yet to initiate a public consultation process on the matter.

