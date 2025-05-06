OnePlus 13s Teased Again for India, Colours Confirmed

OnePlus India has yet again teased the OnePlus 13s's launch in the Indian market. The company has refrained from giving any information on when the device will launch in India. However, the colour of the devices is now confirmed. The OnePlus 13s will launch in India in two different colours - Pink and Black. This would be the first that OnePlus will bring a pink phone to India. Many other major OEMs (original equipment makers) have done so (for example Google and Apple). Now OnePlus is set to do the same.









OnePlus 13s is the rebranded OnePlus 13T coming to the market. The company hasn't given out any details on the specifications, but there's no doubt that the specs will be the same as the variant launched in China. The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will be one of the most affordable phones carrying the flagship chipset.

The reason why this phone could be one of the hot picks for the consumers is that it will be compact in size. Many users who want a flagship with power have to go for larger sized phones. But the OnePlus 13s (since it is the rebranded OnePlus 13T) will have a compact display and yet will retain all the power and the large battery that big phones do.

One of the things that people across the tech community have loved is the design of the OnePlus 13T. This is the same design that will be for the OnePlus 13s. It has a very premium feel, just lacks the powerful cameras that the OnePlus 13 packs. There's no Hasselblad tuning and the telephoto sensor is also just 2x optical zoom.