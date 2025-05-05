Apple will Not Launch the iPhone 18 Series in One Go

Apple will likely have a staggered launch timeline for the iPhone 18 series. The company is going to unveil the iPhone 17 series in a few months. With Apple, it is never known what is going to happen officially. The company refrains from giving out any details about its phones via teasers or anything. While the iPhone 17 series hasn't launched, there are rumours circulating around the iPhone 18 series already. This time, the rumours are for the launch timeline of the iPhone 18 series, and not its specifications or features majorly.









Apple to Launch iPhone 18 Pro Models Separately with this New Device

One category which Apple still hasn't touched is the foldables. The foldables are dominated by Samsung globally. Apple fans are waiting eagerly to see what the company is doing in this category. Now, rumours state that the iPhone 18 series will launch in two parts. The launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone will be done separately. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 18 devices will launch separately.

The iPhone 18 will be manufactured in India and the manufacturing trials will be done this year. It will be interesting to see where Apple will make the foldable iPhone. Because of the new tariffs, Apple is already shifting a majority of production capacity of the iPhones from China to countries such as India and Vietnam.

While India will majorly manufacture, or rather, assemble the iPhones, Vietnam would have a focus on other products such as the Apple Watch, and more. The iPhone 18 devices are expected to be powered by the 2nm TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) tech chips. Apple is now also making its own 5G modem, which will bring more quality and cost control for the company, resulting in potentially improved margins.