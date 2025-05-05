BSNL Recently Transferred Over 800 Executives Across India: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, recently transferred over 800 executives around the country. The company is trying to reach the state of profitability again as soon as possible. This move of personnel is likely to improve management functions and also offer promotions at the same time. The development was first report by ET.









The telecom operator issued an order on May 2, 2025, wherein it said that officers across different domains/departments will be shuffled from their locations. This includes officers across civil, finance, telecom and more in different circles, who are now issued transfers. BSNL has employed nearly 20,000 executives and 30,000 non-executives.

Read More - Jio’s 5G Data Traffic Reaches Almost Half of the Total Consumption

The priority of the telco is to fill the revenue generating posts first in the consumer fixed access (CFA), consumer mobility, and enterprise business. This move will likely cost BSNL around Rs 12.5 crore.

BSNL said, "The officers belonging to various cadres of telecom, finance, civil, electrical, architecture and telecom factory stream are hereby transferred and posted to the circle indicated against their names due to reasons such as promotion, own request, long stay with immediate effect and until further orders."

Read More - Reliance Jio Now has 191 Million 5G Subscribers, the Most in India

It is worth noting that the company said these are professionals who have transferred. They are not transferred on any need basis, but on mostly promotion basis to ensure smooth operations of the company continues. BSNL is very close to completing its roll out of 4G sites (1 lakh sites in this phase). This will help the telco in improving mobile services across India, which could potentially lead to customer additions. The customer additions can eventually take the company to a path towards profitability, which is what the ultimate goal of the telco is.