Jio’s 5G Data Traffic Reaches Almost Half of the Total Consumption

Reliance Jio's 5G business is growing fast. While the revenues from 5G services are still not reported separately by the telco, the rising 5G customer base for mobility as well as the AirFiber services is a positive. Jio reported its 5G subscriber base at 191 million at the end of Q4 FY25. Apart from this, Jio's data processing is the highest by any telecom company in the world. This is a massive achievement for the company. As for the subscriber base, outside China, Jio's 5G subscriber base is the largest in the whole world. This has only been possible because Jio invested heavily into 5G networks. The company has covered customers with its 5G networks PAN-India and is offering it for free with 2GB daily data plans.









Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said, "5G traffic as a percentage of total traffic has been growing, so we are now at 45% of total wireless traffic is on 5G, and this continues to grow and data consumption is continuing to grow, and we are seeing the per capita consumption for consumers when on 5G network is significantly higher."

Read More - Reliance Jio is an Outright King in FWA

Jio Not Yet Monetising 5G

One of the key things that Thakur mentioned is that Jio has not yet essentially started monetising 5G. Since per capita data consuption grows when the customer is on 5G, it is going to help the telco in monetising this traffic in the future. Thakur said that people using 5G is "sticky kind of usage". Since 45% of the total data traffic of Jio was on 5G by the end of FY25, it can be expected that this figure will be close to 50% or surpass that in the June 2025 quarter.

Read More - Reliance Jio Now has 191 Million 5G Subscribers

Thakur said, "We cover most of our customers and we have been able to transition 191 million users to 5G, which is the largest base outside

of China, and if you recollect the last quarter itself we had spoken about how we are now the world's largest data company in terms of overall data consumption and we continue to be that, ahead of companies from China as well, bigger than China Mobile."