Intel and MeitY’s IndiaAI Sign MoU to Drive AI Skilling and Adoption Initiatives Across India



American semiconductor company Intel and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) IndiaAI division have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly advance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and skilling initiatives in India under the IndiaAI mission.

Intel and IndiaAI Sign Strategic MoU

The collaboration, announced Friday, May 2, aims to equip students, professionals, startups, and public sector entities with the tools and knowledge to harness AI's transformative potential. The initiative aligns with the IndiaAI Mission's broader goals to democratise AI access, foster indigenous innovation, and support AI-led governance.

Under the MoU, Intel and IndiaAI will collaborate on four key programmes: skilling school and higher education students to improve employability; offering mentorship and go-to-market support to AI startups; engaging with public sector leaders to promote AI readiness; and scaling the Bhashini initiative to remote classrooms via AI-powered PCs.

In a series of posts on social platform X, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on May 2, shared that, "Intel India and the IndiaAI Mission have signed an MoU to drive initiatives that will empower students, startups, and public sector leaders with AI skills for social impact and good governance."

Empowering India's Youth with YuvaAI

"The collaboration will focus on key programs such as YuvaAI, which will equip school and college students with future-ready AI skills through the Intel for youth. StartupAI will support emerging AI startups by providing access to technology, mentorship, and go-to-market strategy," the MeitY continued.

"In addition, the initiative will work to enable Bhashini for AI-PC-based multilingual learning in remote classrooms, ensuring equitable access to personalised education," MeitY added.

Meanwhile, the official IndiaAI account on X also shared a series of posts about the signed MoU to support the IndiaAI Mission. The collaboration will focus on key programmes including YuvaAI (for school students), StartupAI (for startups), and IndiaAI Dialogues (for public sector leaders and policy practitioners). It will also enable Bhashini to scale to remote classrooms across India on AI-PCs.

IndiaAI Mission

Approved by the Union Cabinet in 2023, the IndiaAI Mission seeks to enhance data quality, attract top AI talent, promote public-private partnerships, and provide early-stage capital to AI startups, thereby ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth of the AI ecosystem in the country.

Supporting Startups and Public Sector

"This strategic collaboration between Intel India and the IndiaAI Mission marks a significant milestone in building a robust AI ecosystem across the country," said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director (India Region), Intel, according to an IANS report. "By equipping students, startups, and public sector leaders with cutting-edge AI skills and frugal innovation tools, we aim to accelerate innovation and generate a positive societal impact."

"The IndiaAI Mission aims to establish India as a global leader in AI by promoting inclusive innovation, ensuring the development of responsible AI, and enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery. The collaboration with Intel India is helping set up a data lab to train youth in data science and AI," said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, CEO of IndiaAI Mission, as quoted in the report.

"Our partnership with Intel for YuvaAI has helped train thousands of students in the basics of AI. We look forward to working with Intel to get the best of their global technical experts in contributing to India AI Mission," he reportedly added.