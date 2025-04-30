Tejas Networks Partners with Intel to Bring Direct-to-Mobile Technology to Laptops Leveraging AI



Tejas Networks (Tejas) and Intel announced the successful integration of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) capability in Intel-powered laptops, enabling the delivery of educational content to students across India leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI). This development comes ahead of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

What is D2M Technology?

D2M is a broadcasting technology developed as part of an ongoing proof-of-concept at IIT Kanpur. It uses terrestrial TV broadcast airwaves to deliver live TV, Video, Audio and text messages (multimedia content) of public and national importance such as entertainment, sports, educational programming and emergency alerts directly to mobile phones and compute devices without the need for Wi-Fi or internet service, Tejas explained.

Intel and Tejas Networks Collaboration

By integrating D2M into Intel's personal computing (PC) platform, Tejas Networks and Intel said they have laid the foundation for a fully integrated compute device that is ready to deliver education without connectivity barriers, in a cost-effective manner.

"This collaboration between Intel and Tejas Networks is a testament to Design in India and Make in India efforts," Tejas Networks said in an exchange filing on April 29, 2025.

According to the official release, the laptop design is powered by an Intel processor and an embedded antenna coupled with Tejas – Saankhya's SL-3000 SDR chipset for enabling D2M services. Tejas Networks has also developed a suite of infrastructure hardware and software products for D2M network deployment.

The end-to-end, indigenously developed technology, powered by the SL-3000 SDR chipset, has been undergoing testing in live networks by Prasar Bharati in partnership with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks over the past few years, Tejas Networks added.

Empowering Education Without Internet

"With the integration of D2M chipsets into Intel-powered laptops, we are unleashing a revolutionary leap in educational content delivery. Leveraging the multicast architecture of ATSC 3.0, D2M platform allows simultaneous transmission of diverse educational content—each tailored for different grades, school boards, or languages—directly to students, even in connectivity-underserved geographies," said Parag Naik, Executive Vice President, Tejas Networks.

"The award-winning SDR chipset for D2M is powered by an indigenous multi-core DSP architecture that has gone through two generations of field hardening. D2M is a scalable, cost-effective, and resilient system that ensures inclusive, high-quality learning, no matter where the learner is situated and will catalyse the country's emergence as a knowledge powerhouse in the coming years," Naik added.

Gokul Subramaniam, President of Intel India and Vice President, Client Computing Group, said, "D2M technology, as part of our collaborative effort with Tejas Networks, opens a range of new possibilities to deliver content through personal computing and edge devices. We believe the possibilities with this capability in a PC are far-reaching for education in India and globally."

Vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Chairperson of the UGC Committee on Educational Media Reforms added, "In line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, the integration of D2M broadcasting technology with AI-capable edge computing can lead to a full-stack (chips to platform) deep-tech public goods infrastructure purpose-built to deliver high quality educational content to India's youth. This initiative also aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's vision of equitable and inclusive education by helping overcome digital access barriers for students nationwide."