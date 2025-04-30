Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

motorola edge 60 pro launched in india

Motorola, a Lenovo owned smartphone company, has launched a new phone in India called Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and it packs a triple-camera setup at the rear. There's a huge battery in the device and it supports both wired and wireless charging along with reverse charging. The company has priced the Moto Edge 60 Pro at the semi-premium segment and it will soon go on sale in India. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the device.




Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

Moto Edge 60 Pro is available in India in two memory variants - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. The device is available in the following colour options - Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape and Pantone Shadow. It will go on first sale from May 7, 12 PM. Let's now take a look at the specifications.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications in India

Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch display with support for 1.5K resolution. The device has a quad-curved pOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness. The device also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Moto Edge 60 Pro has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. It has IP68 and IP69 rating for protection. The device packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging.

