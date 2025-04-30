Meta Launches Meta AI for Android and iOS Users

Users will be able to share the prompts, images generated, or the responses from Meta AI on their feed, and at the same time, other users will be able to comment and like on these posts. However, note that the interactions with the chatbot are private for the users.

Highlights

  • Meta, a social media giant, has launched Meta AI, a standalone AI (artificial intelligence) app for Android and iOS users.
  • The company has focused on making the app as social as possible.
  • There are plenty of AI apps on the market.

Meta, a social media giant, has launched Meta AI, a standalone AI (artificial intelligence) app for Android and iOS users. The company has focused on making the app as social as possible. There are plenty of AI apps on the market. The Meta AI app is just like them, powered by the Llama 4 AI model, but has a twist of social angle. With the Meta AI app, users can see what other users are posting through a discover feed. There is a voice only mode available as well with which users can have a two-way conversation with the chatbot.




Users will be able to share the prompts, images generated, or the responses from Meta AI on their feed, and at the same time, other users will be able to comment and like on these posts. However, note that the interactions with the chatbot are private for the users. Unless the users choose to share something on the feed, it won't be shared.

Meta is trying to create a very personalised experience for the users. That is why, when the users log-in, they will be prompted to do it with one of their Meta accounts which is either Facebook or Instagram. The AI app from Meta will now also have its own memory. It will remember the conversations it has gathered from the user and tailor its responses that way. As metioned above, there's a voice interaction capability as well. That will ensure users can also have a hands free experience with the Meta AI app.

It is also worth noting that the Meta AI app is also merging with the Meta View companion app for the Ray Ban meta glasses.

