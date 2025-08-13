Vodafone Idea Struggles in North East; TRAI Drive Test Puts Airtel, Jio Ahead in Calls and Speeds

Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers in the North East are facing significant service quality issues, with high call failure rates and slow data speeds compared to rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio, according to the latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) findings released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The regulator conducted extensive tests between June 2 and June 23, 2025, across Itanagar, Naharlagun, Dimapur, Kohima, and the Itanagar–Bumla Pass (Tawang) highway. Covering more than 270 km of city roads, 526 km of highways, and 28 hotspot locations, the assessment measured real-world performance on voice and data services across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

Vodafone Idea Lags in Call Success and Drop Rates

TRAI’s data shows Vi’s Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) in the auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G) was just 67.18%, far behind Airtel’s 90.11% and Jio’s 89.73%. The operator also recorded a 3.68% drop call rate, higher than Airtel’s 1.23% and Jio’s 2.17%, indicating a greater likelihood of ongoing calls being abruptly disconnected.

Muted Calls and User Experience Issues

Call silence moments during a call when no audio is transmitted was another area of concern. Vi registered a 7.22% mute rate, compared to Airtel’s 4.43% and BSNL’s 3.12%, pointing to a degraded conversation experience.

Data Speeds Trail Competition

In data performance overall, Vi’s (4G/2G) average download speed across the region was 20.89 Mbps, well below Airtel’s 80.01 Mbps and Jio’s 91.09 Mbps. Upload speeds overall averaged 6.93 Mbps, trailing Airtel’s 15.84 Mbps and Jio’s 8.30 Mbps.

At hotspot locations, Vi’s 4G speeds reached 16.59 Mbps for downloads and 8.02 Mbps for uploads unlike Airtel and Jio, which delivered peak 5G downloads above 150 Mbps and 299 Mbps respectively.

No 5G Edge in Key Markets

The absence of tested 5G speeds for Vi in these North East locations underscores a competitive disadvantage, especially as Airtel and Jio continue to expand their high-speed networks in the region.

Consumer Impact

For subscribers in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the findings highlight persistent service gaps at a time when mobile connectivity is essential for daily communication, travel, and business. With rivals offering faster data and more reliable calls, Vi’s network performance could be a deciding factor for customer retention and growth in the North East market.

The full TRAI report is available on the regulator’s website.