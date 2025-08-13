Vodafone Idea in Talks with Private Credit Funds Amid Uncertainty over Bank Financing: Report

Talks with Davidson Kempner, Oaktree, and Varde Partners come as bank funding remains uncertain ahead of key AGR payment deadlines.

Highlights

  • Company may run out of funds for capex by Q4 FY25 if bank loans fail.
  • Bankers seek clarity on AGR dues repayment priority before lending.
  • Government has rejected interest waiver plea; Supreme Court dismissed funding plea.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has initiated preliminary discussions with private credit funds, including Davidson Kempner, Oaktree and Varde Partners, to raise a small tranche of debt as it stares at a potential cash crunch by the March 2026 quarter. The private credit route is being explored as a stopgap measure while larger bank funding remains uncertain, according to Moneycontrol, which cited sources.

Bank Loans Uncertain

Internal estimates indicate that the cash-strapped telecom operator could exhaust the funds needed to sustain its capital expenditure programme by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year if bank loans do not materialise. Despite repeated engagements, lenders have refrained from extending fresh credit, with the company's broader capex plans pegged at Rs 50,000–55,000 crore. Vi is targeting a November deadline to secure funding to avoid disruption to its 4G and 5G network expansion, which is critical to curbing customer churn.

KPMG has submitted a revised Techno-Economic Viability (TEV) report in July to support Vi's efforts to secure Rs 25,000 crore in bank debt. However, according to sources cited in the report, bankers remain cautious, citing the absence of clarity on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and uncertainty over the repayment priority mechanism, particularly whether government dues will take precedence over bank loans, given the Centre's majority stake.

Lenders have sought explicit comfort from the government on this point before proceeding, sources added.

AGR Moratorium End to Trigger Heavy Outflows

The challenge will intensify in September when the four-year moratorium on AGR and spectrum payments ends. Vi faces annual outflows of over Rs 18,000 crore towards these liabilities for the next six years, starting March 2026. In FY26 alone, the company must pay Rs 16,428 crore in AGR dues and Rs 2,539 crore in deferred spectrum obligations. As of March 2025, its total dues to the government stood at Rs 1.94 lakh crore, including Rs 1.18 lakh crore in deferred spectrum payments and Rs 75,945 crore in AGR liabilities.

Fundraising Plans and Legal Setbacks

The telco's board in May approved plans to raise Rs 20,000 crore through a further public offering, private placement or other means. This came weeks after it told the Supreme Court that it would be unable to operate beyond the current fiscal without bank financing — a plea the apex court dismissed. An earlier request to the government for waiver of interest, penalties and related charges on AGR dues was also rejected.

Industry Prepares for Possible Market Exit

Analysts noted that Indus Towers' recent decision to suspend its dividend underscores the lack of progress in Vodafone Idea's engagement with the government. Without intervention on the AGR issue, many believe Vodafone Idea's survival is in jeopardy, and parts of the industry are already preparing for a market without the operator, the report said.

