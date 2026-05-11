Vodafone Idea has reallocated Rs 2,258 crore from the originally planned network expansion allocation toward spectrum-related payments, according to the latest monitoring agency report issued by CARE Ratings. The disclosure was made in the monitoring report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, linked to Vodafone Idea’s Rs 18,000 crore Further Public Offer (FPO).

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What the CARE Ratings Filing Revealed

The CARE Ratings report showed that Vodafone Idea had originally planned to allocate Rs 12,750 crore from the FPO proceeds toward network infrastructure expansion this included setting up new 4G sites, expanding the capacity of existing and new 4G sites, and deploying new 5G sites.

However, the allocation for this objective was revised downward to Rs 10,492 crore. CARE Ratings stated that Rs 2,258 crore was reallocated toward payment of deferred spectrum dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with related GST obligations.

According to the filing, the reallocation was carried out pursuant to a resolution passed by Vodafone Idea’s Board of Directors on May 30, 2025.

Vodafone Idea Reduced Planned Network Expansion Allocation

The filing showed that the revised allocation for network expansion activities stood at Rs 10,492 crore compared to the originally proposed Rs 12,750 crore.

CARE Ratings said the network expansion objective covered:

Setting up new 4G sites

Expanding capacity of existing and new 4G sites

Deploying new 5G sites

The monitoring agency report also stated that Vodafone Idea utilised the entire revised amount of Rs 10,492 crore toward this objective by the end of FY26.

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