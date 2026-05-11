Vodafone Idea Reallocated Rs 2,258 Crore From Network Expansion to Spectrum Payments: CARE Ratings
Vodafone Idea has reallocated Rs 2,258 crore from its originally planned network expansion allocation toward spectrum-related payments, according to CARE Ratings. The filing showed the telecom operator fully utilised the entire Rs 17,614.20 crore net proceeds raised through its FPO by the end of FY26.
Vodafone Idea has reallocated Rs 2,258 crore from the originally planned network expansion allocation toward spectrum-related payments, according to the latest monitoring agency report issued by CARE Ratings. The disclosure was made in the monitoring report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, linked to Vodafone Idea’s Rs 18,000 crore Further Public Offer (FPO).
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What the CARE Ratings Filing Revealed
The CARE Ratings report showed that Vodafone Idea had originally planned to allocate Rs 12,750 crore from the FPO proceeds toward network infrastructure expansion this included setting up new 4G sites, expanding the capacity of existing and new 4G sites, and deploying new 5G sites.
However, the allocation for this objective was revised downward to Rs 10,492 crore. CARE Ratings stated that Rs 2,258 crore was reallocated toward payment of deferred spectrum dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with related GST obligations.
According to the filing, the reallocation was carried out pursuant to a resolution passed by Vodafone Idea’s Board of Directors on May 30, 2025.
Vodafone Idea Reduced Planned Network Expansion Allocation
The filing showed that the revised allocation for network expansion activities stood at Rs 10,492 crore compared to the originally proposed Rs 12,750 crore.
CARE Ratings said the network expansion objective covered:
Setting up new 4G sites
Expanding capacity of existing and new 4G sites
Deploying new 5G sites
The monitoring agency report also stated that Vodafone Idea utilised the entire revised amount of Rs 10,492 crore toward this objective by the end of FY26.
During the fourth quarter of FY26 alone, Vodafone Idea incurred Rs 1,487.81 crore toward network expansion activities.
Spectrum Payment Allocation Increased
Following the reallocation, the amount earmarked toward deferred spectrum payments and related GST obligations increased from Rs 2,175.32 crore to Rs 4,433.32 crore. CARE Ratings stated that Vodafone Idea fully utilised the revised amount allocated for spectrum-related payments by the end of the quarter.
The filing further showed that Vodafone Idea incurred Rs 0.52 crore toward this objective during Q4 FY26. According to the monitoring agency report, Vodafone Idea has fully utilised the entire FPO proceeds amounting to Rs 17,614.20 crore.
The filing showed that:
Rs 10,492 crore was utilised toward network expansion
Rs 4,433.32 crore was utilised toward spectrum-related payments
Rs 2,688.88 crore was utilised toward general corporate purposes
CARE Ratings also noted that the amount allocated toward general corporate purposes had already been fully utilised by Q3 FY25, and there was no utilisation under this category during Q4 FY26.
No Delay or Deviation Reported by CARE Ratings
CARE Ratings stated in its report that there were no deviations from the objects mentioned in the offer document the monitoring agency also said there was no change in the means of finance for the disclosed objectives and no major deviation compared to earlier monitoring agency reports.
According to the filing, no government or statutory approvals were required with reference to the objectives mentioned in the FPO document. CARE Ratings also stated that there were no favourable or unfavourable events affecting the viability of the stated objectives.
The report further noted that there was no delay in implementation of the stated objectives. The completion timelines for both network expansion activities and spectrum payment-related obligations remained within Fiscal 2026, while the general corporate purpose objective had already been completed within Fiscal 2025.
Vodafone Idea Raised Rs 18,000 Crore Through FPO
Vodafone Idea had raised Rs 18,000 crore through its Further Public Offer in April 2024. According to the CARE Ratings filing, the net proceeds from the issue stood at Rs 17,614.20 crore.
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