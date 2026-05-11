Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is reworking the proposed listing structure of telecom and digital venture Jio Platforms, shifting from an offer for sale (OFS) model to a fully fresh issue following differences with existing investors over pricing, according to an Economic Times report by Himanshi Lohchab and Kiran Rathee dated May 11, 2026, citing people familiar with the matter.
Jio Platforms, India’s largest telecom operator by market share, has been in discussions for over a month with global technology firms, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors regarding the structure and valuation of its multi-billion-dollar initial public offering (IPO).
Investors are understood to be seeking a higher price band for the issue to maximise returns. However, Reliance is said to be cautious about aggressive pricing, citing concerns over the possibility of weak post-listing performance that could impact retail investors.
“Shareholders want to price the IPO to perfection, by selling shares at a higher price band. However, RIL is of the view that this may hurt retail investors in case of a listing day loss, the people said, according to the report.
Retail Investor Protection at the Centre of RIL’s Approach
“There is an inherent conflict of interest, which is unique to Jio,” said one of the persons cited in the report. “Shareholders want to price the issue as high as possible. But that creates two risks. First, the issue could become too large for markets to absorb.”
This is “especially if it crosses $4 billion in the current environment. Second, there is a real possibility of a weak listing that impacts retail investors,” the person reportedly added.
A second person said Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has consistently prioritised investor protection. “Mukesh Ambani’s priority from day one has been to protect retail investors,” this person reportedly said. “There must be room for upside in the stock price post listing. Therefore, Reliance now plans to let the market determine the price post listing and PE investors can later sell in the open market if they wish.”
Fresh Issue Model to Dilute Existing Shareholders
Under the revised structure, the IPO proceeds would flow directly to the company, while existing shareholders would see proportional dilution of their stakes. “About Rs 25,000 crore could be utilised for debt payments, and rest of the funds could be used for other purposes, depending on the requirements,” another person reportedly said.
The move could result in a lower valuation than the previously reported USD 133-154 billion range. Reliance’s current 67 percent stake in Jio would also be diluted under the fresh issue structure, unlike the earlier OFS proposal. However, RIL is said to be agreeable to this plan, people familiar with the matter were quoted as saying.
Jio is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) within the next one to two weeks. The revised structure could delay the listing timeline by about a month to July, though timelines remain subject to market conditions.
Jio IPO Filing Expected Within Weeks
Earlier, Jio had proposed an OFS under which its 14 equity investors would each pare 8-8.5 percent of their holdings, resulting in an overall equity dilution of nearly 2.8 percent. None of the investors was expected to make a complete exit, according to previous reports.
In 2020, Jio Platforms raised over Rs 1.5 lakh crore (USD 20 billion) from 13 marquee global investors including Google, Meta, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Vista Equity Partners, KKR, Silver Lake, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, TPG, L Catterton, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures. The fundraising helped the company become net debt-free and supported expansion into 5G, broadband, digital services and enterprise solutions.