Prepaid and Postpaid Pricing Gap in India Only Rs 5: Zerodha

Tariff hikes over the years have pushed the prices of mobile plans upwards in India. The prepaid and postpaid plans used to have a clear distinction in prices until a few years back. However, the pricing gap between prepaid and postpaid is now shrinking for the consumers. The gap between prepaid and postpaid in India used to be Rs 160 in 2020. Today, that gap stands at Rs 5, said Zerodha in a social media post on X. The company said that tariff hikes did what years of marketing couldn’t.

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Zerodha mentioned the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) quarterly reports as the source for this data. According to that data, people were on average paying Rs 84 for the prepaid service in India in 2020 and Rs 244 for the postpaid service. This was a gap of Rs 160. In 2025, this gap reduced to Rs 5 as people were paying Rs 199 for the postpaid plans on average and Rs 194 for the prepaid plans.

Next Round of Tariff Hike

The telcos are looking to monetise the investments they have made over the years on the mobile networks and fiber deployment. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, last time engaged in a tariff hike back in 2024. The markets expect that the next tariff hike will take place some time in 2026. This will also help in maximising the valuation of Reliance Jio, which is looking to list in the stock exchanges in the coming months.