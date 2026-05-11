Airtel Rs 4000 Freebie for Users with Prepaid and More Services

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 4000 freebie for the customers. This is for prepaid customers along with other category of users purchasing a Wi-Fi or a DTH (Direct-to-Home) partnership. For prepaid customers, the customers need to have an active plan to ensure they keep getting this benefit. The benefit we are talking about was recently introduced by the telecom operator in partnersip with Adobe.

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If you have already figured it out, we are talking about the Airtel Adobe Express Premium. This is a premium servciec from Adobe, which allows people to create on the go. This is a great tool for people looking to create graphics and designs. Airtel Express Premium also allows you to create with AI (artificial intelligence). For now, the service costs Rs 4,000 for a year. If you want it for free, then you can get it being an Airtel customer. Let’s take a look at what are the details of the offer.

Bharti Airtel x Adobe Express Premium for a Year

This offer has already been talked about a lot. It is offered to Airtel customers and if you have not yet claimed it, you can go to the Airtel Thanks app and find the offer on the Manage page of their app. The offer redemption period is January 29, 2026 to January 28, 2027. The offer must be claimed within the time period which will no longer be available to claim.