One Airtel Launched by Bharti Airtel as a New Bundled Service

One Airtel, a new bundled service from Airtel is now live for the consutomers. This seems more like a rebranding exercise of Airtel Black. When the company was initially testing bundled services around 2020, it used to call it Airtel One. This was later changed to Airtel Black and was launched across India. Now, in a silent move, Airtel has started rebranding Airtel Black to One Airtel. The service remains the same, but the name has changed. There are no price differences either.

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Airtel explains One Airtel plan as a plan which allows customers to combine multiple Airtel services into a single bundled plan. Customers can bundle Airtel Postpaid Mobile, Airtel Wi-Fi, and Airtel DTH/IPTV connections all into a single plan. This saves the customer from the hassle of paying multiple bills and staying on track of all of them.

What Happens to Existing Airtel Black Customers?

The existing Airtel Black customers will continue with their current plan if they choose to make no modifications for the forseeable future. However, in case any service is added, removed or modified, then customer may be migrated to the One Airtel plan. The website of Airtel still shows Airtel Black branding on the categories. This could be so that the customers suddenly don’t get confused by a new name.

Airtel has said that customers need to book at least two of its services to get into a One Airtel plan. To add, remove or modify a service, users can head to the Airtel Thanks app or go to the website.