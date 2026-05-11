Airtel Data Voucher Under Rs 100 with 7 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a data voucher priced under Rs 100. This is not a new data voucher, but one that will get you validity for seven days, so worth talking about. There are many data vouchers under Rs 100 for the consumers, but this one offers 7 days of validity. Note that we are not talking about the service validity here. We are only talking about standalone validity of this data voucher. The data vouchers work on top of the prepaid plans with service validity. The Rs 77 plan doesn’t offer a lot of data, but it can be useful to keep some extra data as a backup for a week to ensure your work doens’t stop.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 77 Data Voucher

Airtel’s Rs 77 data voucher comes with 5GB of data. This data can be used only for a period of seven days. After that any unused data will expire. You can use this data voucher on top of any prepaid plan from Airtel with service validity. It is available in all the telecom circles of India. The data offered to the consumers is 4G data, and not 5G.

This Rs 77 4G data voucher will not offer you anything extra on top of it. The Rs 77 plan is a great data voucher for someone who wants to use moderate amounts of additional data for days to come without worrying about the voucher expiring. The affordable data vouchers today actually expire in no time and also offer very less data. With the Rs 77 plan, you are effectively paying Rs 11 for each day of validity, and the cost of each GB of data for you is Rs 15.4. So both the costs mentioned here are actually pretty okay and can act as a great data cushion for your regular validity plan.