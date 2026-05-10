Punjab National Bank Classifies Reliance Telecom Loan Account as Fraud

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has classified the loan account of Reliance Telecom Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Communications Limited, as “fraud”, according to a regulatory disclosure filed by Reliance Communications on May 9, 2026. The company said the communication was received from PNB on May 8, 2026, pursuant to a letter dated April 28, 2026.

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PNB Declares Reliance Telecom Loan Account as Fraud

In its disclosure to stock exchanges, Reliance Communications stated that PNB’s Fraud Examination Committee had also decided to classify Smt. Grace Thomas, a non-executive non-independent director of RCOM and erstwhile director of Reliance Telecom, as “fraud” in connection with the account.

“This is to inform you that Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), has received the aforementioned letter from PNB, vide which, PNB has, inter alia, stated that ‘Fraud Examination Committee’ of PNB has decided to classify the loan account of Reliance Telecom Limited and Smt. Grace Thomas, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of RCOM (in her capacity as erstwhile director of RTL), as ‘fraud’,” the exchange filing from Reliance Communications read.

PNB Details Transactions Between RTL and RCOM

According to the bank’s “reasoned order”, the amount involved in the account was stated at Rs 201.51 crore. PNB alleged multiple irregularities, including diversion and round-tripping of funds, fictitious debtor transactions, and routing of loans through related entities. The order cited findings from a forensic audit, which alleged that collections amounting to Rs 1,110.50 crore were circulated among Reliance group entities through a series of transactions that inflated turnover and balance-sheet figures.

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