GSMA and Samsung Partner to Enable VoLTE by Default on Android 15+ Devices



The GSMA has announced a new collaboration with Samsung Electronics, the global mobile industry association, to improve voice call quality and connectivity on 4G and 5G networks. The initiative will see Voice over LTE (VoLTE) enabled by default on all Samsung devices running Android 15 or later, including the recently launched Galaxy S25 series.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s Gopal Vittal Elected Chairman of GSMA Board Until 2026









VoLTE Enabled by Default on Samsung Devices

This initiative supports a seamless global VoLTE rollout, ensuring that all core telephony services such as emergency calling and roaming remain functional as global mobile operators phase out 2G and 3G networks for higher quality 4G and 5G services, GSMA said in a joint statement on Wednesday, April 30.

By enabling VoLTE by default, Samsung is helping ensure that core telephony services, including emergency calls and roaming, remain functional worldwide. This initiative supports the industry's transition to higher-quality networks, providing users with consistent and reliable voice services across a variety of operators and regions. Samsung's efforts align with the GSMA's Network Settings Exchange (NSX) and Interoperability Testing services, which work together to ensure smooth operator-device compatibility.

GSMA NSX Platform Ensures VoLTE Compatibility

The GSMA NSX platform allows mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to upload and manage their network settings, which are then shared with device manufacturers. This centralised platform enables device manufacturers like Samsung to pre-configure devices with operator-specific settings, ensuring VoLTE compatibility across diverse networks. In instances where specific operator settings are unavailable, devices default to the GSMA Profile #4, according to the official release.

Also Read: GSMA Says 750 Million Gained 5G Access Globally in 2023, Largely Driven by India

The collaboration also includes the GSMA's Interoperability Testing service, which supports the verification of VoLTE readiness on Samsung devices before they are deployed commercially. "Given the scale of testing required to enable VoLTE on Samsung devices worldwide, in addition to turning VoLTE on by default, Samsung has also aligned its testing regimen with GSMA-standard VoLTE testing procedures," GSMA said.

"Together, the GSMA and Samsung will help operators assess VoLTE readiness through standard tests, underlining the importance of industry-wide collaboration. The GSMA is also providing Interoperability Testing services to help operators with VoLTE pre-launch testing in collaboration with Samsung," the official release said.

Also Read: What Did COAI and Broadband India Forum Say About Spectrum Refarming?

Industry Collaboration Key to the Future

Justin Jun, Head of Quality at Samsung Electronics, emphasised the importance of the partnership in enhancing the stability and seamlessness of voice services. "Our collaboration with GSMA has strengthened Samsung's VoLTE compatibility, enabling more stable and seamless voice services across networks and regions."

Sianne Ryder, General Manager of Services at the GSMA, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. "We have invested significant effort into preparing the industry for VoLTE readiness, so this collaboration with Samsung is a significant step forward. As more and more countries phase out 2G and 3G networks to repurpose spectrum for 5G, it is essential to ensure that voice services continue to function seamlessly."

Also Read: GSMA Urges India’s DoT to Include 6GHz Band in Next Spectrum Auction: Report

"We look forward to more manufacturers following Samsung's lead in enabling VoLTE connectivity across networks. By doing this we can significantly improve global connectivity and user experience, ensuring users can benefit from seamless and high-quality voice services, regardless of their network environment," Ryder added.