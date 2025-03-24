Bharti Airtel’s Gopal Vittal Elected Chairman of GSMA Board Until 2026



The GSMA Board of Directors has elected Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel, as its new Chairman until the end of 2026. Vittal, who was serving as the Acting Chair, will now formally oversee the strategic direction of GSMA, a global body representing over 1,000 telecom and technology companies.

Strengthening Airtel's Global Influence

With this appointment, Vittal becomes the second Indian after Sunil Bharti Mittal to chair the GSMA Board. "The appointment also highlights the significant influence Airtel has in the global telecom industry, with both Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal having held key positions on the GSMA Board for years," Airtel said on March 24.

Vision for AI and 5G Expansion

Expressing his gratitude, Gopal Vittal said, "The mobile industry contributed USD 6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and is the spine on which much of the innovation in the world is built. The GSMA, as a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, is fundamental to discover, develop and deliver innovation that impacts positive change for all. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the rest of the Board to continue this important work. "

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, welcomed the appointment, stating: "I have worked with Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Board. His knowledge and experience makes him very well positioned to lead the Board and the industry through the current challenges and opportunities, including how to leverage AI and complete 5G for new business models and revenues streams."

Decade-Long Association with GSMA

Vittal has been associated with the GSMA Board for over a decade, including serving as Deputy Chair for the past three years. "Most recently, he was also appointed the Acting Chair of the GSMA board in early 2025 and has now been formally elected as the Chair of the GSMA board. Gopal will serve as the Chair of the Board until the end of 2026," Bharti Airtel said.

Gopal Vittal is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel and is also a Board member of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa PLC and Indus Towers. Prior to this, he was the Managing Director and CEO for Airtel for 12 years.

The GSMA Board is expected to announce a new Deputy Chair soon.