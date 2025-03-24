Govt to Waive Spectrum Usage Charges for Pre-2021 Auctions: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio Set to Gain as the Government Moves to Ease Financial Burden on Telecom Firms.

Highlights

  • The Indian government will waive the Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired before September 2021.
  • Vodafone Idea could save around Rs 8,000 crore amid its financial struggles.
  • Local telecom operators will enjoy the SUC waiver, while Starlink will still be required to pay for its spectrum allocation.

Follow Us

Govt to Waive Spectrum Usage Charges for Pre-2021 Auctions: Report
The government is set to waive Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired through auctions before September 2021, providing telecom operators with relief worth thousands of crores. The decision is expected to help Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio conserve cash as they expand 5G services and strengthen their networks, an official source told The Times of India.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Says It Can’t Furnish Rs 6,051 Crore BG: Report




In June 2022, the government decided to eliminate the SUC for bandwidth auctioned after September 15, 2021, across various frequencies. However, no decision was made regarding the spectrum acquired in auctions before this period, according to the report.

"The move to waive off SUC for spectrum bought through auctions before 2022 is likely to be approved soon. The plan is to give relief to the telecom companies so that their network expansion work continues strongly," the report quoted a source as saying.

Relief Amid Financial Stress

Currently, telecom operators pay SUC at 3–4 percent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), along with an 8 percent license fee, which includes a 5 percent contribution to the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

Officials felt that a competitive bidding process, which went aggressive on many occasions, had already helped the exchequer get the best prices for airwaves and thus there was no need to tax companies more for spectrum.

"The matter has already been discussed within DoT and relevant ministries and an announcement on the waiver can come soon," the source reportedly said.

Vodafone Idea, struggling under a debt burden of over Rs 2 lakh crore, is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries, with estimated savings of around Rs 8,000 crore. However, the company continues to face financial challenges and has recently urged the DoT to convert its pending AGR and spectrum dues from the 2012–2016 auctions into government equity. If approved, this move would increase the government’s stake in Vodafone Idea from 22.6 percent to 49 percent

"It is believed that the company [Vodafone Idea] may get a benefit of around Rs 8,000 crore," the source reportedly said.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Seeks Further Government Support Amid AGR Dues Pressure: Report

Starlink to Pay SUC

The waiver also comes at a time when the local companies are preparing for the entry of Elon Musk in the telecom sector through Starlink's Rs 2-lakh-crore venture. Interestingly, while local companies will see SUC obligations being waived off completely, Starlink will be required to pay tax on its spectrum, the source reportedly said.

"The reason for Starlink and other satellite operators being asked for SUC is that they will get the spectrum on an administrative basis instead of competitive auctions. The thinking is clear that any company getting spectrum through govt allocation at a pre-determined price will need to pay tax on the spectrum," the source explained, according to the report.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite is expected to feature the Snapdragon 6Gen4 chipset. It's time to say…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

rahul_yadav :

I’ve used BSNL 4G VoLTE without any issues on phones like the Redmi 7 (released in March 2019), Redmi K20…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

TheAndroidFreak :

Are you still getting unlimited data post 6AM?

Vodafone Idea 5G: Everything to Know

TheAndroidFreak :

GoI and Vi will find some solution on it. Vi will get huge revenue through 5G I believe. Loyal customers…

5G in India: 770 Million Users by 2028, Says Nokia;…

TheAndroidFreak :

People are getting 4G and people are happy about it. It's just you are not noticing it. At your place,…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments