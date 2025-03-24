Nokia Launches Broadband Easy to Accelerate Fiber Rollouts with AI and Automation



Nokia has announced a series of developments over the past few days aimed at enhancing broadband connectivity, fiber deployment, and network security. These innovations include the launch of Broadband Easy, a digital platform designed to streamline fiber rollouts; the FastMile Gateway 4, a 5G indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 capabilities; two new 25G PON fiber modems for high-speed residential connectivity; and a strategic DDoS protection deployment with Worldstream to safeguard networks against cyber threats.

Also Read: Nokia Completes 5G Equipment Deliveries for Vodafone Idea, Gears Up for March 2025 Launch









1. Nokia Launches Broadband Easy

Nokia launched Broadband Easy on Monday, a digital platform and set of services designed to streamline and accelerate fiber deployment for operators. "The digital platform gives operators full visibility and control of the entire fiber rollout process, while advanced automation and AI models help ensure design, installations, and budget of the project are optimized," Nokia said on March 24.

According to Nokia, a major challenge for many operators will be rolling out fiber to the next billion homes in rural and underserved areas. Operators that can digitalize the fiber rollout process are more likely to see better returns and, according to McKinsey, can achieve 10 percent to 25 percent savings through efficiencies in the process, as well as automation and AI technologies.

With over 74 million homes in Europe still awaiting fiber connectivity, operators face challenges in scaling deployment, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Broadband Easy addresses this by centralising project management, enhancing subcontractor coordination, and certifying fiber networks using AI. Operators can also offload deployment tasks through Nokia's design and rollout management services, according to the official release.

The platform integrates with Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller and Nokia Design Center, providing control over fiber plant inventory and installation quality. "Broadband Easy also uses AI models to increase the quality of field installations, using AI to verify and accept the installation of components, to control ports allocated to subscribers, and provide on-site training and guidance to field technicians," Nokia said.

"By combining our deep expertise in fiber network design and deployment with cutting-edge automation and AI, we're helping operators significantly cut costs and rollout times—making high-speed internet access a reality for more communities, sooner," said Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia.

2. Nokia Launches FastMile Gateway 4

In a previous development, Nokia announced the launch of the FastMile Gateway 4, a new 5G indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 that enables operators to deliver 5G speeds in homes. The new Nokia FastMile 5G gateway features high-gain antennas (up to 8 dBi), and dual-band Wi-Fi 7 in a compact design that can be self-installed by the consumer in the home.

Nokia said that with 4 carrier aggregation and up to 300 MHz of bandwidth, the 5G gateway conserves radio capacity, improves coverage, and maximizes throughput. The 5G Gateway 4 also supports 8RX and 3TX capabilities for improved spectrum efficiency, coverage and speeds along with Wi-Fi 7's multi-link operation (MLO), delivering up to 4 Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity in the home.

Nokia said the Gateway 4 is powered by its Corteca software. With this, Nokia's 5G gateway portfolio now includes four Wi-Fi 7 models to meet the demands of different operators and end users.

"FWA has proven to be a spectacular hit in driving broadband access in the last mile around the world. However, there are numerous end users, many with potentially unique requirements that need servicing," said Shiv Putcha, Director for Research and Consulting at GSMA Intelligence.

Also Read: Nokia News: BerryComm, Outer Reach Broadband and Canal+ Telecom

3. Nokia Unveils Two 25G PON Residential Fiber ONTs

On March 18, Nokia announced the launch of two new 25G PON fiber modems designed to deliver mass-market, high-speed residential connectivity. The indoor fiber modems provide speeds up to 20 times faster than existing gigabit solutions. 25G PON works on the same fiber network and equipment that operators already use to deliver GPON and 10G PON services. This allows operators to quickly and cost-effectively increase speeds on their network and get the most out of their Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) investment, Nokia said.

With 25G PON, Nokia said operators can turn multi-Gig and 10G+ into mass-market services and know they can deliver advertised speeds to all subscribers, all the time. This technology, according to Nokia, is used by 17 operators, including Google Fiber, Frontier, and Hong Kong Broadband.

According to Nokia, the two new residential 25G PON fiber modems complement its 25G PON portfolio, which includes the Lightspan FX, DF and MF fiber access platforms (OLTs), a 25G PON ONT designed for enterprise applications, and the 25G PON sealed fiber access node for cable operators.

4. Worldstream Deploys Nokia's DDoS Protection

On March 17, Nokia announced that Worldstream, a cloud infrastructure provider, has implemented Nokia's network security technology to protect businesses in the Netherlands and worldwide from large-scale DDoS attacks.

Worldstream has deployed Nokia Deepfield Defender and 7750 SR routers, increasing its DDoS mitigation capacity eightfold. This upgrade enables real-time, automated protection against high-volume and AI-driven cyber threats, Nokia said.

"Cybercrime is evolving, and with the rise of AI in particular, security solutions need to evolve faster than ever before. We see that for hosting providers, traditional DDoS mitigation methods are no longer sufficient. With the Nokia Deepfield solution, Worldstream is now equipped with high-capacity, network-based protection that reacts instantly, rapidly detecting and eliminating threats before they impact businesses," commented Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice President for Network Infrastructure, Europe at Nokia.

Before this deployment, Worldstream faced limitations in handling carpet-bombing attacks, which target multiple IP addresses. The Nokia solution now delivers instant, line-rate DDoS protection without traffic diversion or latency, defending against complex TCP-based floods, botnet attacks, and proxy-based threats.

Also Read: Nokia Validates First Cellular Network on Moon, Despite Call Setback

5. Hetzner Selects Nokia to Upgrade Data Center and Core Network Infrastructure

Hetzner, a European hosting provider, has partnered with Nokia to upgrade its data center and core network infrastructure. The deployment, already live in Germany and Finland, will expand across Europe, enabling Hetzner to scale "with growing demand for high-performance hosting services," according to Nokia.

By integrating Nokia's routing solutions, Hetzner optimises its network while reducing operational complexity. Nokia's energy-efficient routers, combined with automation, and real-time telemetry provide the visibility and resilience needed to support the workloads.

The deployment includes Nokia 7750 SR-1x routers. Hetzner benefits from single-lambda 100G transceivers, enhancing network density and reducing infrastructure costs. Additionally, Nokia said its gNMI-based telemetry enables real-time network visibility, allowing automated, optimised operations with minimal intervention. The architecture also supports 400G and 800G interconnectivity, ensuring future scalability.

"This has ensured we remain flexible and agile whilst improving our data centers to meet our customer's needs," said Martin Fritzsche, Head of Network at Hetzner.