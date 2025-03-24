IPL 2025: What Are the Cricket Data Packs Launched by Airtel, Jio, and Vi?



Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea have all launched special cricket data packs ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bharti Airtel went a step further and boosted its networks across all IPL stadiums in India to deliver a seamless network experience to Airtel subscribers.

That said, subscribers enjoying complimentary unlimited 5G data benefits may have little to do with these packs, except that they get to enjoy a JioHotstar subscription bundled with them. However, 4G subscribers have every reason to benefit from both the data and the OTT subscription offered by these packs.

Now, let us check out the cricket data packs launched by telcos in India to cater to cricket fans as of this writing.

1. Bharti Airtel Cricket Data Packs

Bharti Airtel launched two new cricket data packs as well as a special dedicated cricket plan with validity for IPL 2025.

Airtel Data Packs:

Airtel Data Pack 1: Airtel's Rs 195 data pack comes bundled with 15GB of data, valid for 90 days, along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 149, valid for three months. Post-quota completion, data will be charged at 50p/MB.

Airtel Data Pack 2: Airtel’s Rs 100 data pack includes 5GB of data with a validity of 30 days, along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription valid for 30 days. Post-quota completion, data will be charged at 50p/MB.

New Prepaid Plan:

Airtel launched a special prepaid plan priced at Rs 301, which includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of daily data with a validity of 28 days. Additional benefits include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months, an Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription for three months, and free Hello Tunes. Post-quota completion, data speed will be reduced to 16 Kbps.

Existing Plans Bundled with JioHotstar:

Airtel Rs 398: 2GB/day, valid for 28 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for 28 days.

2GB/day, valid for 28 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for 28 days. Airtel Rs 549: 3GB/day, valid for 28 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for three months.

3GB/day, valid for 28 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for three months. Airtel Rs 1,029: 2GB/day, valid for 84 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for three months.

2GB/day, valid for 84 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for three months. Airtel Rs 3,999: 2.5GB/day, valid for 365 days, with an OTT Mobile subscription for one year.

Airtel Postpaid Plans with JioHotstar Benefits

Airtel offers JioHotstar benefits on all its postpaid plans. Postpaid plans starting at Rs 449 come bundled with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months, while the Rs 549, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,399, and Rs 1,749 postpaid plans include a one-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription. More details can be found in the story linked below.

2. Reliance Jio Cricket Data Packs

As TelecomTalk covered on March 17, Jio launched the "Unlimited Offer," providing users with a complete cricket streaming package on mobile and home Wi-Fi. Existing Jio SIM users recharging with Rs 299 or above, or new Jio SIM users activating a Rs 299 or above plan between March 17 and March 31, 2025, can enjoy the Unlimited Offer. This includes a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription on TV/Mobile in 4K resolution.

Additionally, there is a 50-day free JioFiber/AirFiber trial connection offer for home users, allowing them to experience high-speed internet bundled with home entertainment, including over 800 TV channels, more than 11 OTT apps, unlimited Wi-Fi, and more.

The JioHotstar pack will be activated from March 22, the opening match date of the cricket season, for a period of 90 days. Jio described this Unlimited Offer in its press release as a "game-changing move for cricket lovers."

Other Cricket Data Packs

Jio Data Pack 1: Rs 100 cricket data pack includes 5GB of data with a validity of 90 days, along with a JioHotstar subscription (Mobile/TV) for 90 days. After high-speed data is exhausted, speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

Jio Data Pack 2: Rs 195 cricket data pack includes 15GB of data with a validity of 90 days, along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 90 days. After high-speed data is exhausted, speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

Postpaid Users

Jio postpaid users on plans Rs 349 and above also get a JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days. Jio states that this is a limited-period offer. Customers on a Jio postpaid plan must pay their bill/clear dues on or before the bill date to receive the second and third-month JioHotstar benefits.

3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Cricket Data Packs

Prepaid Users

Vodafone Idea has also launched cricket data packs, starting at Rs 101. On March 22, the company announced three new recharges for the season—one is a data pack that requires an active base plan, while the other two include active 28-day base plan validity along with voice and SMS benefits.

Vi Data Pack: Vi’s Rs 101 data pack includes 5GB of data, valid for 30 days, and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Vi Plan 1: Vi's Rs 239 prepaid plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data with a 28-day validity, bundled with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one month.

Vi Plan 2: Vi's Rs 399 prepaid recharge provides unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB of daily data, Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, and a 28-day validity, bundled with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one month. After exhausting the daily quota, data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

"Vi prepaid customers can enjoy every moment of these matches with an unmatched data experience and a bundled free subscription of JioHotstar," Vi said in a press release on March 22, 2025.

Additional Vi Packs with JioHotstar Subscription

Vi Rs 151 Data Pack : 4GB data, valid for 30 days, with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

: 4GB data, valid for 30 days, with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Vi Rs 169 Data Pack: 8GB data, valid for 30 days, with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Vi Active Base Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

Rs 469, Rs 994, and Rs 3,699 plans also come with JioHotstar Mobile subscriptions.

Vi Plan 3: Rs 469 plan provides unlimited voice, 2.5GB per day, 100 SMS per day, Vi Super Hero benefits, and a 28-day validity. After exhausting the daily quota, data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. It includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Vi Plan 4: Rs 994 plan provides unlimited voice, 2GB per day, 100 SMS per day, Vi Super Hero benefits, and an 84-day validity. After exhausting the daily quota, data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. It includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Vi Plan 5: Rs 3,699 plan provides unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB of daily data, Vi Hero Unlimited, and Binge All Night benefits, with a validity of 365 days. It includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for one year.

Postpaid Users

All Vi postpaid plans of Rs 451 and Rs 551 include a one-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription. The Rs 751 plan includes a one-year JioHotstar Super (TV + Mobile) subscription. The RedX Rs 1,201 plan also offers a JioHotstar Super (TV + Mobile) subscription for one year, along with other benefits.

Vi Family plans of Rs 701, Rs 1,201, and Rs 1,401 also include a JioHotstar Mobile subscription as a free option among other bundled OTT platforms.

Conclusion

If you already have a JioHotstar subscription, these plans may not be very appealing from a cricket benefit perspective. However, TelecomTalk has previously discussed why telcos launch special cricket packs in detail. Also, if you think that streaming video always consumes internet data, you should read the exclusive article on TelecomTalk linked below.

