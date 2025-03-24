Airtel Bundles JioHotstar Subscription on All Postpaid Plans

Airtel is offering JioHotstar Mobile subscription benefits with its prepaid and postpaid plans this cricket season.

  • JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled with Airtel prepaid and postpaid plans.
  • Postpaid plans from Rs 449 include JioHotstar Mobile for up to 1 year.
  • Enhanced network coverage across all IPL 2025 stadiums for a seamless experience.

Indian telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has already launched JioHotstar-bundled special cricket data packs, as well as a cricket plan bundled with daily data for its prepaid users. Now, Airtel postpaid users have a reason to rejoice this cricket season, as the second-largest operator has bundled a JioHotstar Mobile subscription with its plans.

Airtel Postpaid Plans Bundled with JioHotstar

Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 449 now come bundled with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription, allowing users to enjoy the IPL 2025. The Rs 449 plan includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months, while the Rs 549, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,399, and Rs 1,749 postpaid plans come with a one-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Airtel Prepaid JioHotstar Plans

Ahead of IPL 2025, Airtel has launched two cricket-exclusive data packs priced at Rs 100 and Rs 195, along with a cricket prepaid plan priced at Rs 301. These packs also come bundled with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

Airtel Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Last month, Airtel announced a partnership with Apple, bundling Apple TV+ along with six months of free Apple Music for Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting at Rs 999 and above.

Airtel Boosted Network ahead of IPL

Beyond OTT subscription benefits, Airtel has also strengthened its network across all IPL stadiums in India to ensure a seamless experience for customers. More details can be found in the story linked above.

Though ET Telecom reported on Monday, March 24 that Airtel has yet to announce any IPL-specific offers this year, Airtel has already launched IPL-specific packs and a plan last week.

"I believe Airtel should have also brought something to counter this, but these new SIM additions could be temporary and may become dormant after the IPL is over. They may further dilute ARPU, I suspect, and hence, Airtel might have stayed away," explained the unnamed analyst cited by ET Telecom.

