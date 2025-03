Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Unlimited Cricket Offer Announced on March 17, 2025

Reliance Jio keeps updating, adding, and removing plans from time to time based on holidays, special days, festivals, and cricket matches to offer the best value to its users. Jio offers a range of prepaid recharge options to its customers via plans, data packs, JioBharat plans, and IR (International Roaming) packs, among others. Just today, the telco announced a FREE OTT bundling offer for the upcoming cricket season. Hence, we have compiled all the currently available prepaid plans for Jio subscribers into a single, comprehensive story, based on the latest information from Jio's website. Check out the free OTT and data benefits!

Jio Unlimited Offer for Upcoming Cricket Season

In what Jio calls a game-changing move for cricket lovers, the operator announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers. "With just a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs 299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before," the unlimited data operator without FUP for 5G announced in a statement on March 17.

So, Jio is offering a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription on TV/Mobile in 4K for users to enjoy cricket. Not just this, Jio has also announced a 50-day JioFiber/AirFiber trial connection for home use. The trial of services is nothing new, as previously, too, for cricket matches, Jio announced trials for users to enjoy cricket matches and have entertainment on its world's largest data network.

Customers can experience a free trial of the internet and the best home entertainment with an immersive cricket viewing experience in 4K, the operator said, while noting that AirFiber delivers over 800 TV channels, over 11 OTT apps, unlimited Wi-Fi, and much more.

How to avail the offer?

Recharge or get a new Jio SIM between March 17, i.e., today, and March 31, 2025. Existing Jio SIM users can recharge with a Rs 299 (1.5GB data per day or more) and above plan to enjoy the free offer. New Jio SIM users can enjoy a Rs 299 (1.5GB data per day or more) or above plan to access these benefits.

Jio also confirmed that customers who had recharged before March 17 could opt for a Rs 100 add-on pack, as previously covered by TelecomTalk. The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from March 22, 2025 (opening match day of the cricket season), for a period of 90 days.

Hence, let's now have a look at all the available prepaid recharge options for Jio subscribers in general:

Popular Plans

Top Trending True 5G Unlimited Plans (12 Plans)

1. Jio Rs 3599 Plan (Only Rs 276 per month): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2.5GB per Day (912.5GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 365 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

2. Jio Rs 2025 (Best 5G plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2.5GB per Day (500GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 200 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

3. Jio Rs 1299 (Netflix Included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (168GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: Netflix (Mobile), JioTV and JioCloud.

4. Jio Rs 1049 (SonyLIV + ZEE5 Included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (168GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: Sony LIV and ZEE5 via JioTV Mobile App, JioTV and JioCloud.

5. Jio Rs 1029 (84 Days Prime Lite): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (168GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: 84 Days Amazon Prime Lite subscription, JioTV and JioCloud.

6. Jio Rs 1028 (Rs 50 cashback + Swiggy One Lite): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (168GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: Swiggy One Lite 3 months subscription, JioTV and JioCloud. Additionally, customers get Rs 50 cashback on a recharge of Rs 1028, which can be redeemed on a subsequent recharge of Rs 1028.

7. Jio Rs 999: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (196GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 98 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

8. Jio Rs 949 (JioHotstar Included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (168GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: JioHotstar Mobile 84 Days subscription, JioTV and JioCloud.

9. Jio Rs 899 (Best 5G plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day + 20GB (200GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 90 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

10. Jio Rs 445: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (56GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: Subscription to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode and Hoichoi via JioTV app, JioTV and JioCloud.

11. Jio Rs 349 (Best 5G plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (56GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

12. Jio Rs 198: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (28GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 14 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

13. Jio 195 (Cricket Data Pack): Total data of 15GB, FUP at 64 Kbps. Validity of 90 Days. JioHotstar Mobile 90 Days subscription.

Jio 2.5GB per day Plans (4 Plans)

14. Jio Rs 3999 (Fancode included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2.5GB per Day (912.5GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 365 Days. App subscriptions: Subscription to FanCode via JioTV Mobile App, JioTV and JioCloud.

15. Jio Rs 399 (Popular plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2.5GB per Day (70GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio 2GB per day Plans (14 Plans)

16. Jio Rs 859 (Popular plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (168GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

17. Jio Rs 749: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day + 20GB (164GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 72 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

18. Jio Rs 719 (Only Rs 287 per Month): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (140GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 70 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

19. Jio Rs 629: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 2GB per Day (112GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 56 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio 1.5GB per day Plans

20. Jio Rs 889 (JioSaavn Pro Included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (126GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: JioSaavn Pro, JioTV and JioCloud.

21. Jio Rs 799 (Trending): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (126GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

22. Jio Rs 666: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (105GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 70 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

23. Jio Rs 579: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (84GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 56 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

24. Jio Rs 329 (JioSaavn Pro Included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (42GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: JioSaavn Pro, JioTV and JioCloud.

25. Jio Rs 319: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day, FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Calendar Month Validity. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

26. Jio Rs 299 (Popular Plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (42GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

27. Jio Rs 239: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (33GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 22 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

28. Jio Rs 199: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1.5GB per Day (27GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 18 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio 1GB per day Plans (2 Plans)

29. Jio Rs 249 (Popular Plan): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB per Day (28GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

30. Jio Rs 209: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 1GB per Day (22GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 22 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio 3GB per day Plans (2 Plans)

31. Jio Rs 1799 (Netflix Included): Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 3GB per Day (252GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: Netflix (Basic), JioTV and JioCloud.

32. Jio Rs 1199: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 3GB per Day (252GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 84 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

33. Jio Rs 449: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 3GB per Day (84GB), FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers, Validity of 28 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio Freedom Plan (1 Plan)

34. Jio Rs 355: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per Day, 25GB, FUP unlimited data at 64 Kbps, Validity of 30 Days. App subscriptions: JioTV and JioCloud.

True 5G Unlimited Plans

Jio offers unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers on select plans. Below are the plans that include the complimentary unlimited 5G data benefit: The Jio Rs 3999, Rs 3599, Rs 2025, Rs Rs 1799, Rs 1299, Rs 1199, Rs 1049, Rs 1029, Rs 1028, Rs 999, Rs 949, Rs 899, Rs 859, Rs 749, Rs 719, Rs 629, Rs 449, Rs 445, Rs 399, Rs 349, and Rs 198 prepaid plans offer the unlimited 5G data benefit.

True Unlimited Upgrade

35. Jio Rs 151: 9GB 4G Data, Unlimited 5G Data and Active Plan validity. FUP speed at 64 Kbps. Applicable for a 1.5GB per day plan with validity greater than two months and less than or equal to three months.

36. Jio Rs 101: 6GB 4G Data, Unlimited 5G Data and Active Plan validity. FUP speed at 64 Kbps. Applicable for all 1GB per Day Plans. Applicable for all 1.5GB per day plans with validity greater than one month and less than or equal to two months.

37. Jio Rs 51: 3GB 4G Data, Unlimited 5G Data and Active Plan validity. FUP speed at 64 Kbps. Applicable for 1.5GB per Day plan with validity up to 1 month.

Jio Entertainment Plans

JioTV Premium Plans (2 Plans)

38. Jio Rs 175 Pack (Data Only Pack + 10 OTT): The pack only bundles data benefits along with OTT subscriptions. Total 10GB data FUP at 64 kbps. Subscription to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal and Hoichoi via JioTV Mobile App. Validity of 28 Days.

Jio Netflix Plans (2 Plans)

Jio Amazon Prime Lite (1 Plan)

Jio JioHotstar Plans (2 Plans)

Jio FanCode Plan (1 Plan)

JioSaavn Pro Plans (2 Plans)

Jio ZEE5-SonyLIV Combo Plan (1 Plan)

Jio Annual Plans (2 Plans)

Jio Data Packs (11 Packs)

Jio Rs 100 (Cricket Data Pack)

Jio has introduced a new Rs 100 Cricket Data Pack after recently launching a Rs 195 data pack for the cricket season. The new Rs 100 Cricket Data Pack offers a total of 5GB of data with a validity of 90 days. Additionally, the pack includes a JioHotstar subscription (mobile/TV) for 90 days. After exhausting high-speed data, users can continue with unlimited usage at 64 Kbps — March 10, 2025.

39. Jio Rs 49 (Cricket Offer: Unlimited Data): Unlimited Data (FUP 25GB data, post which unlimited at 64 Kbps). Validity of 1 Day.

40. Jio Rs 69 (Data Only Pack): 6GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 7 days.

41. Jio Rs 139 (Data Only Pack): 12GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 7 days.

42. Jio Rs 29 (Data Only Pack): 2GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 2 Days.

43. Jio Rs 19 (Data Only Pack): 1GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 1 Day.

44. Jio Rs 11 (Data Only Pack): Unlimited Data (FUP 10GB data, post which unlimited at 64 Kbps). Validity of 1 Hour.

45. Jio Rs 219 (Data Only Pack): 30GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 30 Days.

46. Jio Rs 289 (Data Only Pack): 40GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 30 Days.

47. Jio Rs 359 (Data Only Pack): 50GB of data, after which unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 30 Days.

JioSaavn Pro Packs

48. Jio Rs 749: JioSaavn Pro benefits with a validity of 365 days.

49. Jio Rs 99: JioSaavn Pro benefits with a validity of 30 days.

Jio Value Plans

Jio Voice Only Plans

50. Jio Rs 1748 (Voice only Plan): Unlimited Voice, 3600 SMS and with a validity of 336 Days. App Subscriptions include: JioTV and JioCloud.

51. Jio Rs 448 (Voice only Plan): Unlimited Voice, 1000 SMS and with a validity of 84 Days. App Subscriptions include: JioTV and JioCloud.

Jio Affordable Pack

52. Jio Rs 189: Unlimited Voice, 300 SMS, 2GB of data, after which unlimited data at 64 Kbps, with a validity of 28 Days. App Subscriptions include: JioTV and JioCloud.

Conclusion

These are the over 50 prepaid recharge options currently available for Jio subscribers for general usage, excluding JioPhone, JioBharat Phone, and Jio Phone Prima plans. Customers can recharge with any of the above plans and packs based on their usage and needs.

Change Log:

Feb 26: Initial Version

March 10: Introduced New Rs 100 Cricket Data Pack

March 17: Jio Announces Unlimited Offer for Upcoming Cricket Season