Reliance Jio Launches Rs 195 Data Pack with JioHotstar Subscription for Cricket Fans

Enjoy Live Cricket Streaming and Unlimited Entertainment with Jio’s New Data Only Add-on.

Highlights

  • Jio launches a new data pack with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription.
  • Jio Rs 195 pack offers 15GB data with 90-day validity.
  • Jio Cricket Offer Unlimited Data Pack at Rs 49 provides 25GB for 1 day.

Reliance Jio Launches Rs 195 Data Pack for Cricket Season
Reliance Jio is back with a new data add-on that allows its users to watch cricket and enjoy entertainment through its services on its OTT platform. Jio has launched a data-only pack that includes data benefits along with a subscription to its newly introduced OTT platform JioHotstar. Recently, Jio introduced a 50-day trial offer for users to enjoy cricket on its Fiber and AirFiber services. Now, the newly launched data pack is designed specifically for Jio Mobile users. Let's take a look at the benefits of the pack.

Jio Rs 195 Data Pack

Jio's Rs 195 data pack allows subscribers to watch live cricket with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription. The pack includes 15GB of data and a JioHotstar Mobile subscription, all with a validity of 90 days. With this pack, Jio aims to enable its subscribers to stream and enjoy matches throughout the cricket season. After exhausting the high-speed data limit, users can continue browsing with unlimited data at 64 Kbps. Kindly note that a base service plan with active validity is required to use this pack.

Jio Unlimited Data Pack

Additionally, Jio users can opt for the Cricket Offer Unlimited Data Pack, priced at Rs 49. This pack provides 25GB of data with a one-day validity. After consuming high-speed data, customers can continue to use unlimited data at 64 Kbps. This is an existing pack.

Jio JioHotstar Prepaid Plan

As part of its entertainment offerings, Jio also provides a Rs 949 prepaid plan, which includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day (totalling 168GB), and 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 84 days. After exceeding the high-speed data limit, users can continue browsing with unlimited data at 64 Kbps.

Additionally, Jio bundles a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 84 days and offers unlimited 5G for eligible subscribers. Other included app subscriptions are JioTV and JioCloud. This is an existing plan.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

