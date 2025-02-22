

US-based wireless network solutions and Open RAN provider Airspan Networks Holdings (Airspan) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the wireless business of Corning Incorporated. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in Q1 2025.

Strengthening In-Building Wireless Solutions

Corning's wireless portfolio includes its 6000 and 6200 distributed antenna systems (DAS) and SpiderCloud 4G and 5G small cell solutions. By combining these products with its own small cells for neutral-host coverage and private networks, Airspan stated that it will offer a comprehensive in-building wireless solution.

More than 70 percent of mobile data usage occurs inside buildings, but providing mobile service indoors from the outdoor network is challenging, expensive, and, in some cases, impossible, Airspan noted. In such situations, in-building wireless solutions—such as distributed antenna systems and small cells—enable reliable indoor connectivity.

Demand for Indoor 5G Coverage

As outdoor 5G rollouts near completion, Airspan expects mobile operators, venue owners, and enterprises to accelerate investments in indoor 5G coverage. This acquisition positions Airspan as a key supplier in this market, the company noted.

Benefits of the Acquisition

According to the official release, the deal provides Airspan with a product portfolio of over 10,000 installations, relationships with major mobile operators, public venues, and enterprise customers, a seasoned team, and a patent portfolio assembled over 15 years,

"This acquisition is a strategic step for Airspan, reinforcing our leadership in in-building connectivity and expanding our ability to serve enterprises and mobile network operators," said Airspan's President and CEO. "As we integrate this business, our focus is on delivering a smooth transition for our customers while unlocking new opportunities for innovation."

Airspan assured customers that they can expect support for existing deployments while also benefiting from future innovative solutions.