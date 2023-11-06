Airspan, Prospecta Utilities Partner to Deploy 5G mmWave FWA Network Across Australia



US-based Airspan Networks has partnered with Australian company Prospecta Utilities to deploy a state-of-the-art 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Network (FWA) across Australia. The deployment of infrastructure is expected to transform the way citizens and enterprises will connect and communicate.

5G FWA Deployment

Through this collaboration, Prospecta Utilities aims to transform the telecommunications infrastructure within its home campus, GemLife. The company's investment in its own telecommunications infrastructure will not only enhance the overall business case but also reduce the fixed fees paid to service providers.

Airspan's Technology Solution

Airspan's mmWave AIO Outdoor Small Cell, with its low footprint and low power consumption, is said to power this project. With the deployment of Airspan's AIR5G 7200 5G solution, embedded with CU/DU (centralised unit/ distributed unit) running SA software, Prospecta Utilities will be able to deliver a real alternative to fibre-based solutions, said the company in a statement.

Triple-Play Services

With the deployment of this infrastructure, residents will gain access to a range of triple-play services, including high-speed data, voice, video, and even video-on-demand.

Airspan said, "Our mmWave technology, combined with Prospecta Utilities' commitment to sustainability, will revolutionize Australia's telco infrastructure and bring high-quality connectivity to homes and businesses across the country."

Pilot Testing

The 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access network project across Australia under the collaboration will begin pilot testing by March 2024, marking Airspan's first mmWave Standalone deployment.

Reportedly, Airspan has already deployed tens of thousands of mmWave radios in Rakuten's Public Network in Japan.