Airspan, Prospecta Utilities Partner to Deploy 5G mmWave FWA Network Across Australia

Reported by Srikapardhi

Airspan Networks and Prospecta Utilities have joined forces to deploy a cutting-edge 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Network across Australia.

Highlights

  • Airspan and Prospecta Utilities partner for state-of-the-art 5G mmWave FWA in Australia.
  • Airspan's mmWave AIO Outdoor Small Cell and AIR5G 7200 solution power the project.
  • Deployment to begin pilot testing in March 2024.

US-based Airspan Networks has partnered with Australian company Prospecta Utilities to deploy a state-of-the-art 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Network (FWA) across Australia. The deployment of infrastructure is expected to transform the way citizens and enterprises will connect and communicate.

Also Read: TPG Telecom Expands 5G SA Connectivity to More Customers in Australia




5G FWA Deployment

Through this collaboration, Prospecta Utilities aims to transform the telecommunications infrastructure within its home campus, GemLife. The company's investment in its own telecommunications infrastructure will not only enhance the overall business case but also reduce the fixed fees paid to service providers.

Airspan's Technology Solution

Airspan's mmWave AIO Outdoor Small Cell, with its low footprint and low power consumption, is said to power this project. With the deployment of Airspan's AIR5G 7200 5G solution, embedded with CU/DU (centralised unit/ distributed unit) running SA software, Prospecta Utilities will be able to deliver a real alternative to fibre-based solutions, said the company in a statement.

Also Read: One NZ, Optus and TPG Telecom Deploy IPAA for Accelerating 5G Deployments

Triple-Play Services

With the deployment of this infrastructure, residents will gain access to a range of triple-play services, including high-speed data, voice, video, and even video-on-demand.

Airspan said, "Our mmWave technology, combined with Prospecta Utilities' commitment to sustainability, will revolutionize Australia's telco infrastructure and bring high-quality connectivity to homes and businesses across the country."

Pilot Testing

The 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access network project across Australia under the collaboration will begin pilot testing by March 2024, marking Airspan's first mmWave Standalone deployment.

Also Read: Airtel CEO Says FWA Will Complement Fibre Offering

Reportedly, Airspan has already deployed tens of thousands of mmWave radios in Rakuten's Public Network in Japan.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

