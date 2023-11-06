STT GDC Philippines Expands With Second Facility in Cavite

Reported by Srikapardhi

STT GDC Philippines is expanding its presence with the construction of a second facility in its STT Cavite data center campus. The new facility, STT Cavite 2, will have a total IT capacity of up to 6 MW and is set to begin operations in mid-2025.

Highlights

  • STT Cavite 2 to deliver up to 6 MW of IT capacity.
  • Facility to be designed and operated to meet TIA 942 Certification Rated 3.
  • STT Cavite 2 to include ready network connections to STT Makati.

STT GDC Philippines Expands With Second Facility in Cavite
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines (STT GDC) announced the expansion of its presence with the construction of a second facility in its STT Cavite data centre campus, bringing the total number of data centres to seven. This announcement comes just six months after commencing the construction of STT Fairview, as reported by TelecomTalk in May 2023.

STT Cavite 2

The second facility, set to begin operations in mid-2025, is named STT Cavite 2. Located just outside the Philippines' capital region, it will be a two-story building with a gross floor area of over 4,500 square meters and the capability to deliver up to 6 MW of total IT capacity.

The STT Cavite 2 facility is situated in a business park with network infrastructure and readily available power, in addition to being connected to two different power substations.

Mission-Critical Data Centre

"The data centre will be designed and operated to meet the TIA-942 Certification Rated-3, which covers the telecommunications infrastructure and other aspects of a mission-critical data centre, such as the site location, architectural and physical structure of the building, electrical and mechanical infrastructure, fire safety and physical security," said the company in a statement.

Ready Network Connections

Additionally, STT Cavite 2 will include ready network connections to STT Makati, providing customers of STT Cavite 2 with immediate access to a wide selection of local and international network service providers, internet exchanges, and submarine cable systems.

STT GDC Philippines noted that STT Cavite 2 is its second major project this year, following the groundbreaking on the STT Fairview data centre campus, which will have a total capacity of 124 MW upon completion. STT GDC Philippines operates five data centers that are strategically located in Metro Manila.

