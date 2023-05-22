STT GDC to Build 124 MW Data Centre in Manila, Philippines

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC Philippines) has announced its plans to expand its presence in Asia with the development of a new data centre in the Philippines. The joint venture (JV) between Globe, Ayala Corporation, and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres aims to build the largest and most interconnected carrier-neutral data centre in the Philippines.

This milestone comes as STT GDC Philippines celebrates its first anniversary since the formation of the joint venture. According to STT GDC Philippines, The growth of the digital industry in the Philippines, projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent through 2030, has created a demand for high-quality colocation services.

STT Fairview: A sustainable and scalable data centre

The new data centre campus, STT Fairview, will span over 83,000 square metres across four buildings and is strategically located in Quezon City. Once fully built out, it will provide a development potential of 124 megawatts of IT load capacity. STT Fairview aims to cater to hyper scalers and enterprises, offering flexible and low-latency colocation options that are designed to be sustainable.

The Philippine digital economy is projected to grow at a faster rate than the GDP through 2030, with e-commerce expected to contribute significantly. To meet this demand, STT Fairview will be equipped with advanced features, including liquid cooling readiness to support high-performance computing applications such as AI, as well as AI readiness for improved operational efficiency and energy optimization.

Built to Global Industry Standards

The data centre will be built to global industry standards, including LEED Gold certification, Uptime Institute Tier 3, and TIA-942 Rated 3. It will also prioritize sustainability, with a focus on reducing embodied carbon through the use of innovative solutions such as recycled materials.

STT Fairview will provide ready network connections to STT Makati, one of the most interconnected data centres in the Philippines, enabling customers to access a wide range of local and international network service providers, internet exchanges, and submarine cable systems.

According to the statement, STT GDC Philippines already operates five data centres in Metro Manila, with a total IT capacity of 22 MW, the majority (more than 95 percent) of which is sourced from renewable energy.