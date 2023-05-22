Telstra Wholesale Launches 400 Gbps Wavelength Services on Intercapital Routes

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telstra Wholesale has launched 400Gbps wavelength services on intercapital routes, offering robust and high-capacity fiber connectivity to meet growing bandwidth demands.

Highlights

  • Telstra Wholesale launches 400Gbps wavelength services after successful trial with Aussie Broadband.
  • Available on routes between Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and Brisbane.
  • Expansion planned for Adelaide-Perth and Melbourne-Hobart routes in the future.

Telstra Wholesale has announced the launch of 400 Gbps wavelength services on intercapital routes following a successful trial with Aussie Broadband earlier this year. Telstra Wholesale says this development comes in response to the growing demand for robust and high-capacity fibre connectivity to support increasing bandwidth requirements.

Wide coverage on intercapital routes

The 400 Gbps wavelength services from Telstra Wholesale are now available on key routes connecting major cities in Australia, including Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and Brisbane. Each route offers three geographically diverse paths to ensure maximum reliability, providing customers with added redundancy.

Looking ahead, Telstra Wholesale plans to expand the 400 Gbps services to cover the Adelaide-Perth and Melbourne-Hobart routes by the fiscal year 2024.

Tailored solutions for diverse customer demands

Telstra Wholesale highlighted that the introduction of the 400 Gbps wavelength service is part of their broader strategy to offer a comprehensive range of connectivity solutions tailored to meet diverse customer demands.

The availability of the 400 Gbps wavelength services for Telstra Wholesale customers is made possible by the advancements made to Telstra's advanced optical infrastructure, leveraging Ciena's technology.

Advanced optical infrastructure and technology partnership

According to the announcement, Telstra, in partnership with Ericsson, utilizes Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e), which employs programmable 800 Gbps coherent technology.

WL5e enables the transmission of 400 Gbps connectivity services by quadrupling the data capacity per client service. Moreover, it enhances the overall performance of Telstra's optical network and optimizes power utilization.

Notably, the 400GE interfaces used maintain the same physical footprint as a 100GE interface, providing Telstra Wholesale customers with a seamless upgrade path without any physical limitations.

Telstra Wholesale's introduction of 400 Gbps wavelength services underscores its commitment to meeting the escalating bandwidth requirements of customers and delivering tailored connectivity solutions.

Expert Opinion

