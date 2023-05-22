Claro Colombia Extends 4G Connectivity to Rural Areas in Meta

Claro Colombia, owned by Mexican group America Movil, has taken a significant step towards bridging the digital divide by connecting eight rural and remote localities in the Meta department to their 4G network. This development is in line with their commitment to extending the benefits of connectivity to all regions of the country.

Claro Colombia 4G Coverage in Meta's Rural Localities

According to the statement, The towns of San Miguel in Cabuyaro, La Cooperativa in Vistahermosa, Cabildo Indigena Dokera in Lejanias, Cano Rayado and La Union in Puerto Lleras, Pajure in San Carlos de Guaroa, Bocas del Guayuriba in Puerto Lopez, and Urichare in Fuente de Oro are among the areas that now have access to 4G mobile Internet.

Claro Colombia aims to connect five additional rural localities in Meta over the next five years, resulting in a total of 13 areas covered and positively impacting more than 2,000 people.

Benefits of Connectivity for Rural Communities

Claro Colombia stated that with the introduction of the 4G mobile Internet in these rural towns, the inhabitants of Meta can now access educational resources, employment opportunities, healthcare services, and online entertainment.

Enhanced Connectivity in Meta's Municipal Capitals

In addition to the rural areas, Claro Colombia already provides 4G and 4.5G coverage in all 29 municipal capitals of the Meta region. This expanded coverage allows residents to enjoy faster and more reliable connectivity on their mobile phones, enabling their participation in the country's economic revival, facilitating access to trade networks, and offering online learning opportunities.

Fiber Connectivity in Villavicencio, Cumaral, Restrepo, and Acacias

Claro Colombia said its efforts extend beyond rural areas. The company also introduces fibre connectivity to Villavicencio, Cumaral, Restrepo, and Acacias. This move will benefit 234,820 homes and businesses, providing them with high-speed internet, television services, fixed telephony, and the countless opportunities that technology brings.

The expansion of 4G coverage in rural localities and the introduction of fibre connectivity in Meta demonstrate Claro Colombia's unwavering commitment to connecting people across the country and promoting progress and development.