Ciena Announces 1.6 Tbps Coherent Optic Solution

Ciena unveiled its next-generation coherent optical technology, WaveLogic 6, which the company claims to deliver the most compelling performance, economic and sustainability benefits to support the network needs of today and tomorrow. Ciena says WaveLogic 6 Extreme and WaveLogic 6 Nano will meet critical network provider capacity and power efficiency needs, setting a new standard in coherent optics.

Designed for High Capacity Transport

Ciena's WaveLogic 6 is designed for efficient high-capacity transport and next-generation routing data paths and associated wholesale services with the ability to support up to 1.6 Tbps single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments, as well as 800 Gbps over the longest links.

Additionally, energy-efficient 800G pluggables can transmit data across 1000 km distances. As service providers face the challenge of meeting ever-increasing bandwidth demands while reducing energy consumption, WaveLogic 6 provides the necessary capabilities and evolution paths to meet current and future network and business requirements.

Commenting on the WaveLogic 6 Solution, Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services, Ciena, said: "The last few years have irreversibly changed our expectations of networks, showing the critical importance of enabling greater connectivity to help fuel our digital lifestyles. At the same time, we all need to do more to help the environment. As the pioneer in coherent optical technology, and the first to bring coherent 40G, 100G, 400G and 800G to the industry, we continue to set the standard in optical transport and push the limits of innovation by creating solutions that significantly reduce cost per bit, improve network performance, and drive energy efficiency."

Ciena's 6th Gen WaveLogic Technology

Ciena's sixth-generation WaveLogic technology has achieved industry-first performance milestones, made possible through the company's expertise in coherent digital signal processing (DSP) and high-bandwidth electro-optics. In addition, Ciena has leveraged the most advanced 3nm silicon technology to establish a new standard in optical innovation.

Available from the First Half of 2024

Since its introduction in 2008, WaveLogic has already delivered 20 times more capacity over fiber and more than 85% reduction in Watts/Gbps for Ciena customers. Ciena's WaveLogic 6 (WL6) will become available in the first half of 2024. WL6 will be supported across a range of Ciena's optical and routing, and switching platforms. WL6 will also be made available for use in third-party solutions.