Bharti Airtel Selects Ribbon for High Speed Transport Network

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications services provider, has selected Ribbon to build its new high-speed transport network. Ribbon Communications is a global provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators. This development comes at a time when Airtel is aggressively deploying 5G Networks and plans to cover 300 cities with Airtel 5G Plus by March 2023 and all Urban areas by March 2024.

This deployment is based on a disaggregated approach, a critical part of Airtel's modernization strategy that enables them to offer cost-optimized 5G mobile backhaul and high-speed enterprise business connectivity throughout Northwestern India, Ribbon said in its release.

Sam Bucci, Chief Operating Officer, Ribbon, said: "Airtel continues to push the boundaries in digital service delivery, and we're proud to support their mission with our solutions and expertise. This massive new Network will have a tremendous impact as it delivers extensive capacity in one of the world's most populous countries."

Ribbon's Apollo Optical Transport Services Platform

Bharti Airtel will be able to effectively meet present and future bandwidth requirements by utilizing Ribbon's Apollo suite of open and programmable optical transport platforms. In addition, the modern network architecture is capable of supporting a combined network capacity of up to 51.2T across C&L bands.

The Network covers more than 30,000 kilometres of fibre (over 18,000 miles) across North-west India for Airtel.

The Long Haul solution facilitates the transportation of 100GE/400GE IP services over 400G Optical channels. Additionally, Ribbon's Muse domain orchestration platform provides real-time network monitoring and management at the ease of a mouse click.

DWDM Network

Bharti Airtel Deploys Ribbon's Apollo Optical Transport Services Platform for Long Haul DWDM Network Expansion. DWDM stands for Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing, and it is a network technology that allows multiple optical signals to be transmitted over a single fiber optic cable by using different wavelengths of light. With DWDM, each wavelength can carry its own independent data stream, and multiple wavelengths can be combined onto a single fiber optic cable. DWDM networks are typically used to provide high-bandwidth connectivity for long-distance communication.