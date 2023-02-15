Airtel Rs 155 Plan: What Are the Benefits Offered?

Bharti Airtel offers its customers various recharge plans to choose from. Airtel provides different recharge options, including unlimited plans, data packs, top-ups, and more, catering to customers of different price segments. Bharti Airtel recently removed its Rs 99 entry-level recharge plan as part of its tariff revision measures. Users now have only Airtel Rs 155 as an entry-level recharge option for calling; this plan gives unlimited voice benefits. Let's now look at the benefits of the Airtel Rs 155 prepaid plan.

Airtel Prepaid Rs 155 Recharge Plan

Airtel Rs 155 is the entry-level prepaid recharge plan offering unlimited voice benefits to users. Airtel Plan Rs 155 offers customers with Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming minutes, 1 GB of Data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. In addition, users also get to enjoy other benefits, such as Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes. Post consumption of 300 SMS, customers will be charged Re 1 for Local SMS and Rs 1.50 for STD SMS. Please be noted there is a maximum SMS sending limit of 100 per day. Data tariff post-completion of high-speed data would be charged at 50p/MB. Airtel users recharging without any active base plan, or as a special benefit, some customers may get 28 days of validity with Rs 155 plan.

Airtel Advantage

Airtel users can use the data quota bundled with the plan to experience Airtel 5G Plus. Although Rs 155 plan offers 1 GB of data, it can be used to experience the 5G Network except for aimlessly performing speed tests. Airtel 5G plus is live in 92 cities, with the latest 5G Plus launch in the Aizawl of Mizoram. Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G Compatible Android and Apple iOS devices.