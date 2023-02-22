Watch These Tamil Rom-Com Flicks From 2022 on OTT to Beat the Mid-Week Blues

Tamil cinema has produced many popular and entertaining romantic-comedy films or rom-coms over the years. Do you have the workweek blues and wish it were already Friday? We are here to provide you with the best OTT entertainment list to get you through this week of February 2023. Plan a movie night with friends and family during the middle of the week by watching one of these timeless Tamil rom-coms released in 2022. What better means of overcoming boredom?

The best 6 Tamil romantic comedies of 2022 are listed below so you can watch them this week.

Hey Sinamika

Watching this romantic comedy with Dulquer Salman, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari can help you get through the middle of the week without feeling down. This Tamil film on Netflix, which Brinda directed, is about a couple falling in love and marrying. However, Mouna wants to get rid of Yaazhan because she has too much affection for him, so she plans to do it. She eventually realises her error and seeks to reconcile with her husband. Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal play the key parts in the film's cast.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Best Indian Mystery-Thriller Films on OTT to Watch for a Fascinating Experience

Kathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal (KRK)

This romantic comedy, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha, generated a lot of attention before it was released and has continued to do so since. Although it received a mixed reception, Vignesh Shivan's lighthearted love triangle is worth watching, especially to get through the middle of the week. In addition, the musical album by Anirudh makes this Tamil film worthwhile to see.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Thiruchitrambalam

Mithran Jawahar's Tamil rom-com family drama Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam, has Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna as the key characters. The kid of a single parent, Thiru, works as a delivery guy for meals. He doesn't get along with his father because he thinks that his carelessness led to the deaths of his mother and sister. The story's core revolves around how he balances his romantic relationships with his childhood sweetheart and closest friend while dealing with numerous heartbreaks. Other significant cast members include Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

Also Read: Hindi Web Series on OTT Platforms That Are Most Anticipated for 2023

Love Today

Love Today, a current funny Tamil romantic comedy directed by Pradeep Ranganathan received many positive reviews from viewers. In addition to the filmmaker and Ivana, other actors who play supporting roles in the film include Satyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and others. Young adult lovers Pradeep and Nikitha are in a happy relationship. However, their carefree existence is disrupted when Nikitha's orthodox father tests their relationship by giving them a challenging condition.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Coffee with Kadhal

Sundar C's Tamil romantic comedy, Coffee with Kadhal, features Jiiva, Srikanth, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in the key roles. Six people make up the main family in the story: a mother, a father, three brothers, and a sister. The other brothers follow their own set of rules, unlike the oldest son, who is responsible and wants to satisfy his father. The dramatic family happenings serve as the focal point for the remainder of the film.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Also Read: Best Indian Biopics on Netflix That Will Inspire You

Prince

The leading actors in this romantic comedy, which Anudeep KV directs, include Siva Karthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Soori, and others. The story revolves around a teacher who develops feelings for a young British woman who teaches English at the same school. As they face the biggest struggle in their lives to get married, he tries to win her over by starting disputes that eventually crash down on them.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar